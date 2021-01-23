SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], January 23 (ANI): As many as 17,600 birds were culled on Saturday at Alfa Poultry Farm in Dera Bassi of Punjab’s SAS Nagar.

“To prevent the spread of the Avian Influenza, 17,600 birds were culled on the second day of culling operation in the area preceded by culling of 11,200 birds on Friday,” informed Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan.

“The District Animal Husbandry officials have been directed to ensure proper disposal of the carcass,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

Workforce to the tune of 125 men and 15 labourers conducted the operation wherein two JCBs were deployed while 3 fire guns, 10 foggers, and 10 Jet Suction Machines along with 10,000 kg lime has been made available for the ensuing sanitization.

The culling would continue on Sunday in the same village poultry farm.

“The surveillance has been doubled with special attention to areas around water bodies, live bird markets, zoo and poultry farms, and sampling has also been increased district-wide. As of now, 654 samples have been collected in 12 days,” said Dayalan.

“Directions have been given to the Poultry farmers strictly follow standard protocols for Bio-security measures. To avoid the spread of misinformation, efforts are afoot to build awareness among people since chicken and other poultry products are safe to consume when cooked properly at least at 70 degrees Fahrenheit; raw poultry meat or eggs should not be consumed,” he said.

Meanwhile, another sample forwarded to Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NRDDL), Jalandhar is suspected to be a case of bird flu and has been forwarded to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal for confirmation. This case is from Evergreen Poultry Farm in the same village of Dera Bassi. (ANI)