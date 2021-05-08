Amongst the worst-performing parliamentary constituencies is Hooghly, represented by Locket Chatterjee where the party was not able to win a single seat.

New Delhi: In the recently concluded West Bengal assembly elections, the BJP was able to win just 63 of the total 123 assembly seats which fall under the 18 Lok Sabha constituencies won by the BJP MPs in the 2019 general elections, this translates to a strike of less than 51% for these MPs.

Amongst the worst-performing parliamentary constituencies is the Hooghly constituency represented by Locket Chatterjee where the party was not able to win a single seat. Locket who was herself contesting from the Chunchura seat, was unable to win and was defeated by a TMC candidate.

Similarly, the Jhargram parliamentary constituency which was won by the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls witnessed a similar fate. The party could not win a single seat out of the 7 assembly seats that come under this parliamentary constituency..

Jhargram was considered to be a stronghold of the BJP till recently and the party boasted of having a strong presence on the ground in this region of Junglemahal. However local sources say that the welfare schemes of the Trinamool Congress government and the absence of the MP amongst the local people have caused sourness amongst the electorate in this region.

The other non-performing Lok Sabha seats for the BJP include the Parliamentary seat of Asansol and Barrackpore which were represented by Babul Supriyo and Arjun Singh respectively. BJP has been able to just win one each of the seven assembly seats that fall under these Lok Sabha constituencies.

Even the Mednipur Lok Sabha seat which is represented by the BJP’s State President Dilip Ghosh gave a dismal performance. Amongst the seven assembly seats that come under the Parliamentary constituency of Mednipur, Ghosh could deliver just one of those seven seats for the party, making his strike rate at just 10%.

Some of the other BJP MPs who have not been able to perform well in terms of garnering seats for the party from their respective parliamentary constituencies include Raiganj MP and Union Minister of State Debashree Chaudhuri who could just deliver two out of the seven assembly seats from her parliamentary constituency. Burdwan-Durgapur MP S.S Ahluwalia could also deliver just one of the seven assembly seats that fall under his parliamentary constituency.

Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan and Bankura MP Dr. Subhash Sarkar have been able to deliver four of the seven assembly constituencies that fall under their parliamentary constituencies.

BJP which had claimed to be strong in the North Bengal region has been able to retain the maximum number of seats from this region. The party’s greatest number of seats in the West Bengal assembly has come from this region.

The party has been able to win 24 out of the 28 assembly seats from the North Bengal region. The BJP won all the seven assembly seats that fall under the Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency, while from the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency, the party won five out of 7 seats. From Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituencies, the party won 12 out of the total 14 seats.

The BJP had won these four Lok Sabha seats in the last 2019 general elections.

MPs who have done exceptionally well from the South Bengal region include the Bongaon Lok Sabha MP Shantanu Thakur and Ranaghat Lok Sabha MP Jagganath Sarkar, who have been able to deliver six each out of the seven assembly seats in their respective constituencies.