A passenger vehicle skidded off the road at Ramban on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway claiming 20 lives and injuring 13 others, some of them seriously, on Saturday. Police said that the bus fell into a deep gorge when it was going to Ramban from Banihal.

It was very difficult for them and for the local volunteers to rescue the injured persons. Reports said that that most of the deaths happened because of delay in carrying out the rescue operation.

There have been lots of protests in Ramban, Doda and Kishtiwar areas in the recent past as the people have been demanding better road connectivity to avoid such mishaps and loss of life.

In the past few months, over 100 people have been killed in about a dozen of road accidents and most of them have occurred on the bad roads of these areas.

An Army vehicle also met with an accident in Shopian village of South Kashmir and the vehicle turned turtle on Saturday.

Reports said that 16 soldiers belonging to para-commando force of the Army were injured in this accident, some of them seriously.

Police said that all of them were hospitalised within a few minutes of the accident. Later, they were shifted to the base hospital of Army in Srinagar.