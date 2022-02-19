Today’s authoritarian rulers seek to create division and tribalism that divert attention from the greatest wealth inequality in history.

In January 2020, President Joe Biden promised two programmatic themes: equity and unity. However, his administration is destroying existing values and traditions while re-writing historical context. Biden saying, “I’m going to hire a black woman for the Supreme Court,” rather than picking the best candidate weakens the US Supreme Court’s authority. His divisive language with creation of this “exclusionary rule” is unlawful and degrades the concept of equal application of the law. Also, Biden seems to defy the historical notion of society. Society has evolved from the segregation of groups by immutable characteristics years ago. Biden’s “equity” agenda is discriminatory, immoral, and unlawful.

Unity hasn’t happened. Division of the country has increased, by creation of tribes, vaccinated vs unvaccinated, black vs white, and Biden supporters vs others, the segregation is an attempt to demonize and dehumanize groups of people outside of their tribes. Biden has surrendered policy decisions to fringe groups of mob-rule ideologues who only believe in diversity, inclusion, tolerance, and equality until you disagree with them—then they become violent fascists who will cancel you or worse.

10 years ago, a Social Credit Scoring System was created by Google for China that would allow mass censorship and suppression of the human rights of China’s population of 1.3 billion. In recent years, China has achieved remarkable control over the US politicians, global corporations, and the oligarchs of Silicon Valley. Similar levels of draconian censorship and suppression of conservative voices are now a feature in the US. One must ask: has China won a war with the West with its cash and without a shot being fired? Is America’s friend Justin Trudeau creating the test bubble for China-influenced authoritarianism in Canada?

Biden’s radical left agenda failures have infuriated America’s silent majority.

A few examples of Biden failures

* “Shutting down the covid virus not the country”

* Highest number of illegal aliens ever floods into the U.S. via open borders

* A record surge in murder rates across America

* The Afghanistan disaster

* Inflation at 40-year highs

* $8.3 trillion in wasteful government spending and surging taxes

Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a Terrorism Threat Bulletin to suppress rights, incite fear, and sow seeds of discord. Biden designed this memo to justify persecution of political enemies. The bulletin’s vague language: “false or misleading information on Biden’s election or Covid-19” is not defined in law and is arbitrary. This censorship of free speech should frighten all advocates of free speech and democracy.

Another instance of dwindling democratic rights of property ownership was Biden’s moratorium on eviction of renters. In 2021, the US Supreme Court ruled that Biden’s eviction moratoriums were unlawful. Did that stop him? No. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director blatantly disregarded the SCOTUS ruling, and Walensky issued a further unlawful edict ignoring the SCOTUS ruling banning Biden’s unlawful eviction moratoriums. Was she held accountable for the abuse of power and contemptuous violation of law? No. Repeated unlawful behaviour by governments are fascist tactics which are deployed by dictatorial regimes in Third World banana republics. All of this has become a dystopian reality in Joe Biden’s America.

Dishonest legacy government institutions and the mainstream media are a major part of the problem.

The Biden White House has pushed Silicon Valley to censor those disagreeing with their narratives. The Democratic Party is now taking steps to persecute its political enemies; this includes deploying an army of phony “fact-checkers”.

The media have partnered with government entities to gaslight the public. Many governments have deployed psychological operations against their citizenry to implement authoritarianism. Examples of government and media dishonesty:

* The five-year big lie: “Trump was a Russian agent installed by Putin.” This propaganda was created by and paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Clinton’s people hired agents to spy on a sitting President. Nearly 70% of democrats want Hillary Clinton investigated.

* The Bush/Blair lies about weapons of mass destruction that never existed

* Covid: “Fascist tactics and authoritarian dictatorship are necessary to prevent restrictions to your freedom.”

* The nationwide BLM and ANTIFA murders, arson (burning down police stations with officers inside), looting, and destruction of thousands of small businesses across America were characterized by the dishonest media as “peaceful protests” that were condoned and supported by politicians, including Kamala Harris.

We are witnessing an ideological war.

Today’s Marxist model includes dishonest methods such as lying, cheating, and stealing to ensure victory. The left regularly condones violent acts to get its way. Their end plan? Guarantee Democratic Party rule for life. Google/Twitter/Facebook are all on board and are rife with phony fact-checkers, aka “thought police,” many of whom they fund to craft a narrative supportive of the Democratic Party’s “win at any cost because the end justifies the means mentality.”

One instance is the handling of the Covid crisis. Now that the obedience masks are off, the silent majority understand that Covid was never about public health. It was a pandemic of fear about politics, power, control, and big pharma profits. A recent study from Johns Hopkins (JH) found that lockdowns had little to no effect on Covid mortality rates. The study has exploded the ideological zealots’ heads. The left is scrambling to ignore and ensure the Google search for this study “disappears” along with any accurate media coverage of the JH study and its supporting data. The left’s dishonest media partners and fake fact checkers are in overdrive trying to recapture its false narratives.

The US’ top public health guardian, Anthony Fauci, and Biden’s draconian Covid policies are destroying the development of our children. Science has become the new political propaganda as evidenced by the actions and edicts of the CDC and FDA.

Biden-supported two-year school closures have permanently damaged the mental health of future generations. Biden did not follow the science saying children are not at risk. He instead placed votes from Randi Weingarten’s teachers’ union and profits ahead of children’s mental health and developmental needs. There is no evidence that Biden’s policies saved students’ or any lives.

It should now be obvious that the pandemic was never about public health; it was a pandemic of fear about politics, power, control, and obedience.

A NICOLAE CEAUȘESCU MOMENT

Biden’s puppet Trudeau declares martial law.

As with Ceaușescu, Canadians Justin Trudeau, Doug Ford, and Mark Carney are not the only global political elites in panic or suffering from narcissistic personality disorder because of Canada’s freedom protests. Mario Draghi, Emmanuel Macron, Jacinda Ardern, and Scott Morrison are also on board with fascist dictatorial tactics. Their mantra: “A fearful public is an obedient and submissive public.” How dare workers protest and demand rights, freedom, and democracy!

The trucker protests are just beginning to happen around the world. The freedom protests will grow until freedom is delivered. The brave truckers’ demands call for an end to the unlawful mandates and authoritarianism. The fearmongering, dishonest carnival barkers at MSNBC and CNN are calling these protests “an insurrection.” Globalist banker Mark Carney went as far as calling Canada’s peaceful protests for freedom and democracy “sedition.” This rhetoric is outrageous. Trudeau’s fascist declaration of martial law allows the government to seize political enemies’ bank accounts with impunity.

The Biden administration has become aware that US truckers have formed a similar freedom movement. This may have led to the DHS Terrorism Threat Bulletin, which reads like a page out of George Orwell’s 1984. The DHS document creates arbitrary police powers that can deem free speech or civil disobedience terrorist acts. Why are the US’ political elites so against freedom protests demanding democracy and transparency? Or against parents who want a say in their children’s education that their tax dollars fund? Parents have a right to demand education—not indoctrination—without fear of reprisals from an overzealous government. The FBI has been weaponized against and has demonized concerned parents at school board meetings.

The government is now claiming that “misleading narratives” are now the most dangerous contributor to terrorism against the United States, with no evidence needed or provided. Weaponized government agencies and an obedient media are now considering “widespread online proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding unsubstantiated widespread election fraud and Covid-19” to be terrorist threats.

We also see oligarchic ideology on the economic front. The Great Financial Crisis that began in 2008 started off a globally orchestrated ideological war that seeks to implement a one-world government featuring social credit scores, universal basic incomes, and coerced participation in medical experiments. This insane ideology was marketed by Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, and branded as “The Great Economic Reset.” Schwab has recommended exploiting the Covid crisis to change the world.

The Democratic Party controls the US government, both houses of Congress and the White House, yet its economic policies have seen inflation skyrocket to 40-year highs, setting us up for an even bigger financial crisis than we had in 2007. The silent majority has awoken and is furious. Biden and his Democratic Party’s dishonesty and divisive rhetoric must end. Be warned: Today’s grotesque asset bubbles in equities, fixed income, property, and credit are all a Ponzi scheme ready to explode. The governments printing more money and continued reckless spending make matters worse, much worse. The time to protect your families by preparing for what is coming is now.

This is a moment in history to speak up. If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem. It’s not okay for anyone to remain silent anymore. Today’s authoritarian rulers seek to create division and tribalism that diverts attention from the greatest wealth inequality in history. There’s a global effort that simultaneously strips away democracy, human rights, and liberty, replacing them with a tyrannical dictatorship, social credit system, and universal basic income controlled by plutocratic corporations and China. We need to continue fighting the good fight.

Where there is unity, there is strength.

Mitchell Feierstein is CEO, Glacier Environmental Fund.