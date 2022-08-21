New Delhi: Lok Sabha elections are around two years away but the BJP has already started preparation for the 2024 general elections in the capital. BJP Delhi unit would soon launch the “social media yodha” campaign to increase the party’s footprint in the digital space.

While talking with The Sunday Guardian, a senior Delhi BJP functionary said: “We have formed a team of 5,000 people to take our digital campaign to every screen.” The party will also distribute T-shirts, key chains, pens and other merchandise with photos of Prime Minister Modi.

The main aim of this campaign is to disseminate information about the schemes launched by the central government. “The goal of this campaign is to show the benefits of schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Ujwala Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Ann Yojna and other schemes,” a senior BJP leader said.

This campaign would also focus on targeting AAP, the main opposition for the BJP in coming MCD and Lok Sabha Polls. “Issues like rigged excise policy and corruption in Delhi government’s three sectors will be given prime focus to show the real face of the Kejriwal government,” the BJP leader said.

On 17 August, North-East Delhi Member Parliament alleged corruption of over 1.5 lakh crore in the electricity, water and transport sectors since AAP came to power in 2015. He also urged the Comptroller and Auditor General to probe these matters. BJP would soon hit the streets if Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal did not come out with the clarification in the next three days.

Not only on the digital area, but the party has also started preparing to fight on the ground. The “Booth Sashstikaran Abhiyan” initiative will help the party strengthen booths where the BJP’s performance was not good.

All the seven BJP MPs in Delhi have got a list of booths from the central leadership, which includes details of the booth’s name, number, votes polled, the position of the BJP candidate, and margin of votes polled as compared to other candidates.

According to the party, weaker booths are those where BJP candidates begged for second or third position. There are 13,000 booths in Delhi and around 1000 voters come under each booth. The senior leadership of the party has told the MPs to depute the person on these booths and give prime focus to booths where they got votes in single digits to three hundred.

The BJP state unit has also adopted a new communication method. According to party functionaries, in the next four months till the MCD polls, the BJP Delhi unit will hold a daily press conference, “daily we will hold two sessions of the press conference in the state BJP office, the motive behind this initiative is to show malpractices done by Kejriwal government” a senior party leader said. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won all seven seats in the national capital. In 2024, the party again wants to repeat this feat. AAP is also seen on the back foot after a sudden U-turn on the newly implemented excise policy in the national capital.