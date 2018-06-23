The security forces have drawn up a list of 21 “most wanted” terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Eleven of these are from Hizbul Mujahideen, seven from Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, two from Jaish-e-Mohammed and one from Ansar Ghazwat ul-Hind (AGH). These terrorists have been divided into different categories like A, A+ and A++, with A++ being the “most wanted” . The Sunday Guardian accessed the photographs and the names of these terrorists. “If these 21 can be eliminated, matters will considerably cool down in the valley,” say sources.