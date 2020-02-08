NEW DELHI: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party (AAP) is set to form government for the third consecutive term in Delhi, the exit poll opinion surveys have predicted. As polling came to end on Saturday evening, exit poll surveys conducted by leading news channels predicted a thumping majority for the AAP with nearly 52 seats out of the 70 seats in Delhi Assembly.

The average of at least six exit polls gave 17 seats to the BJP, while it predicted another rout for the Congress. NewsX-Polstrat Delhi exit poll has projected return of the AAP in power with 50-56 seats. The poll said the BJP may bag 10-14 seats, while the Congress is expected to win only 0-1 seat. Other exit poll surveys presented similar picture with AAP racing way ahead of its rivals BJP and Congress. India Today-Axis has predicted the repeat of AAP’s 2015 performance with 59-68 seats, while the BJP may end up winning 2 to 11 seats. The survey gave no seat to the Congress or other independent candidates.

Republic-Jan ki Baat survey has predicted 48 to 61 seats for the AAP, 9 to 21 seats for the BJP while the Congress might win one seat. Similarly, ABP-C Voter has also predicted a thumping victory for the AAP with 49 to 63 seats while the BJP might get 5 to 19 seats. It has predicted 0 to 4 seats for the Congress. Of all the exit poll surveys, India TV-IPSOS has given the maximum of 26 seats to the BJP. According to this survey, the AAP’s seat tally may come down to 44 from 67 that kit had won in the 2015 assembly polls. Another exit poll survey conducted by TV9-CICERO said the AAP would bag 54 seats while the BJP and Congress would win 15 and one seats respectively. Reacting to the exit poll opinions, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the outcome have been encouraging and exuded confidence that the AAP would be able to better its performance from 2015. He said it was because of the pro-people policies of the AAP government that Delhiites have reposed faith in the Kejriwal government. He also said the election result will thoroughly reject the “negative” approach of the BJP. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari claimed the exit poll opinions will be proven wrong on the counting day. He claimed that the BJP will comfortably form the government with at least 48 seats.

The Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 saw a three-cornered contest between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress. Seventy Assembly segments across Delhi went to polls on Saturday.