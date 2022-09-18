‘The slogan Make India no 1, launched recently, has been released by the party in view of the general elections’.

NEW DELHI: With an aim to emerge stronger in national politics, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has formed a strategy to focus on 125 Lok Sabha seats for the 2024 general elections. To achieve that aim, the party has already deployed its analysts in some of the northern states to collect data, analyse political trends, and check the pulse of the people.

According to a party insider, the slogan “Make India no 1”, which was launched recently, has been released by the party in view of the general elections. The main campaign will revolve around this slogan and with time, more agendas and activities will be added. “The good thing is that we have started our national campaign and it will gradually gather momentum,” an AAP leader said.

However, the party leaders said that the Gujarat elections are of higher importance for the party currently and after the elections, there would be focus on building a national narrative. Indranil Rajguru, national general secretary AAP, said, “Yes, our focus is to push to be victorious on 125 seats, although we have decided to field our candidates on 182 seats. Naturally, we will focus on Gujarat as the Assembly elections are approaching. We are also focusing on Himachal Pradesh. Gujarat is a bigger state, so there will be, by default, more attention given to Gujarat.”

In the 2019 general elections, the party was only able to win one seat from Punjab, Sangrur constituency, by Mann who later vacated the seat and become the member of state assembly to become the CM. To the party’s dismay, AAP couldn’t hold on to its lonely seat and lost it to SAD(A). The party has government in two states, Punjab and Delhi.

It is believed by political analysts that Delhi plays a very important role for the Delhi-based party which has been the genesis of its power. And even after having absolute majority in the state Assembly, the party has failed to win even a single Parliamentary seat out of 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The party leaders indicated that there would be higher focus on Delhi seats this time, as Delhi drives Arvind Kejriwal’s popularity.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s popularity has multiplied manifold since the last general elections. Moreover, he would want to secure the most prominent electoral levels of power to drive the party,” an AAP leader said.

Punjab, Delhi, Uttrakhand and Gujarat are going to be important states for the party, according to the AAP leader. The party also finds considerable electoral potential in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the leader said.

A party insider confessed that the party has somewhat conceded working on Himachal Pradesh elections and has chanelised its complete focus on Gujarat elections. Political observers believe that if AAP emerges as number two in Gujarat by replacing Congress, AAP’s standing in national politics will increase and help it further downplay the Congress in the national political space.