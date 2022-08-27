Party believes that an early decision on the same could impact its electoral prospects.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), banking on its Punjab victory momentum, where it won the Assembly elections with absolute majority early this year, does not want to announce its chief ministerial face in Gujarat early, just like it did in Punjab. According to sources, the party has not decided on its top face in the state yet, as it believes that an early decision on the same could impact its electoral prospects. However, leaders believe that the party may not have much choice, and it will have to choose among its probable top leadership in the state. The Sunday Guardian talked to many top leaders in AAP in the state, who indicated that the party may have only two choices, Gopal Italia and Isudhan Gadhvi, for its CM face.

Gopal Italia, 31, from Surat and a vehement critic of the ruling BJP, joined the AAP a few years ago. He was first appointed as the vice-president of party’s Gujarat unit. Later, he became the president of the party in 2020. Italia had also been associated with Hardik Patel’s Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti. Isudhan Gadhvi was a popular anchor of Gujarati media and an acclaimed journalist. He was also associated with Doordarshan’s “Yojana” program and later with ETV. Later, he joined AAP on 14 July last year. Meanwhile, during the discussion on Gujarat strategy, the AAP has taken into consideration its strategies implemented in two states which had gone to elections early this year—Punjab and Uttrakhand. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has analysed its political moves in both the states and gauged its impact. The party had got a thumping win in Punjab; however, it lost miserably in Uttrakhand.

According to leaders in the party, the early declaration of CM face in Uttrakhand had proved fatal for the party’s growth in the hilly-state and somehow impacted its electoral prospects. Therefore, sources said, the AAP would most probably announce its CM face in Gujarat two months before the elections—just like it did in Punjab where it reaped astounding results by winning 92 Assembly seats out of 117. Party leaders have indicated that they want to replicate most of the party’s agenda in Punjab, in Gujarat.

A senior leader said that the strategy is based on gauging people’s needs and expectations. The party has been considering it as its masterplan to win elections. Talking to The Sunday Guardian recently, Gopal Italia had said, “The party is not focusing on CM face, this is an aam aadmi’s party and any aam admi can be made the CM face.”