Congress campaign head Harish Rawat in a tight spot in Uttarakhand; Chief Minister Dhami locked in a fierce fight.

New Delhi: With polling dates drawing nearer, Congress’ poll prospects are showing no signs of recovery in both Punjab and Uttarakhand. On the one hand, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is reported to be inching towards power in Punjab, while on the other, Congress campaign committee head Harish Rawat is finding it difficult to sail through in Uttarakhand.

However, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also locked in a keen contest. The situation in Uttarakhand is like that of 2012 when Congress somehow managed to form the government with just one seat above the halfway mark. But the BJP this time is different from what it was in 2012. Congress won’t be able to stop it with a difference of just a couple of seats. The party will have to win at least 40 seats to be able to form the government. But it seems difficult as of now, with BJP banking on PM Modi’s popularity. In response, Harish Rawat is the only leader who Congress can rely on. But he is himself in a tight spot in Lal Kuan seat as his own party leaders are working against him.

What is bothering Congress is an intense internal tussle for the top post as if the party is going to be in power in Uttarakhand. Delhi based leaders who have no knowledge about state politics have made the matter worse. Candidate selection was not proper as well, with the result that Congress is facing a tough time in the seat which it could have won easily.

Congress should not forget how BJP leader Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri had lost in 2012 due to internal sabotage, as several BJP leaders were working against him then. Congress had formed a government with just 32 seats. Rawat is facing the same situation now. Rebel candidates are already creating problems for him. But now, leaders like Ranjit Singh Rawat and Harak Singh Rawat and other rivals are also on the job against Harish Rawat. Before election dates were announced, Congress was in a strong position. But internal tussle and ticket allocation to undeserving candidates gave BJP an upper-hand. This despite the fact that the BJP was also not in a good position. Change of guard twice in government had already dented its image. At the same time, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat, who were removed as CMs, and Ramesh Pokhriyal and Vijay Bahuguna, who also lost their ministerial posts, were all unhappy in the ruling party. But Congress could not take advantage of this situation. It is clear Rawat will be blamed if Congress loses.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami is also facing the anger of his own people. Reports from Khatima suggest that Dhami is in a tough fight. A big faction wants Dhami to lose the election.

Similarly, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is in a tight situation. Channi may win his own seat but Congress seems to be losing. Observers are of the view that Congress should have projected a CM face soon after Amarinder Singh was removed. But the high command did not do that. Channi was appointed CM but a face is yet to be announced. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is vying for CM position, is facing roadblock due to Channi’s Dalit background. So, it is Channi who will be CM face of Congress in Punjab. There were indications during Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state that no new name will be announced. With this in view, leaders like Sidhu and Sunil Jakhar are said to be unhappy.

After AAP announced Bhagwant Mann as its CM face, the newbie party has improved its position. AAP’s development poll plank is also creating an impact.

Moreover, people have changed their perception about Bhagwant. If parties could not get their votes shifted to the winning outfit against AAP, the newbie political party may sail through. Crisis for Congress will deepen if it loses in both the states—Punjab and Uttarakhand.

It is a fact that Congress is not in picture in UP, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra simply trying to make her presence felt somehow. Rahul Gandhi is also keeping himself busy tweeting messages critical of PM Modi. He seems to be taking no interest in states. If AAP gets a majority in Punjab, Delhi’s ruling party will emerge as a major rival of Congress in other Hindi belt states too.