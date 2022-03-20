‘AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has no plans to go into conflict with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee anytime soon’.

New Delhi: Ahead of the West Bengal panchayat polls of 2023, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is focusing on making inroads and strengthening the party in the state. However, sources have confirmed that AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has no plans to go into conflict with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee anytime soon. AAP’s West Bengal in-charge, Sanjoy Basu, has announced that the party would run in the state’s panchayat elections in 2023. To expand the party, it has set its bases in several districts and will look into local issues in the state.

“Right now, we are building a team, but, of course, the target is 2023. We have our set bases at various districts like Burdwan, Coochbehar, Malda, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Purulia, and so forth,” Sanjoy Basu, the state in-charge of AAP, told The Sunday Guardian. On 13 March, the AAP organised a victory rally, or “Padarpan Yatra” in Kolkata, marching from Girish Park to the city’s central Esplanade.

The AAP has set its sights on West Bengal as it looks to expand its presence following its massive victory in the Punjab Assembly election. The duo (Kejriwal-Banerjee) have an excellent rapport and have backed each other at various times, earning the moniker of “mini critics” of Modi for supporting the farmers’ agitation in three states, which is the largest and longest-running popular movement against the Modi government. Also, in 2018, when Arvind Kejriwal staged a dharna with his ministers blaming Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal of interfering in Delhi’s governance, Banerjee was one of the CMs who met with his family to express solidarity in his struggle against the BJP-dominated Union government, which appoints the L-G. From free Ayodhya pilgrimages, Diwali aarti, Chandipath, and temple hopping, they have tried to be anti-Modi without being regarded as anti-Hindu. While Mamata Banerjee is known for her anti-Left stance in West Bengal, Kejriwal has remained steadfastly anti-Left in Delhi. Additionally, when BJP chief J.P. Nadda’s convoy was attacked, the Centre ordered the central deputation of three IPS officers in Bengal, to which Mamata Banerjee refused. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal came out in support of Banerjee, against the Centre over the transfer of the three IPS officers.

However, there are times when the duo goes against one another, such as the revocation of Article 370. It has been observed that on national security issues, Kejriwal supported the decision of the central government, while Mamata Banerjee had a different stance. In Kashmir, he backed the repeal of Article 370. On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee stated that the decision had degraded India’s international reputation. Prashant Kishor, the main strategist of the TMC, suggests that Banerjee direct the party in terms of arranging defections, claiming billboards, and generating public buzz. Several political analysts have claimed that in the West Bengal municipal election, the Left has emerged as the second strongest party against the TMC. Based on observations, some analysts have claimed that both Kejriwal and Banerjee are competing to replace the Congress.

Asked why the AAP has chosen to expand in Bengal, sources close to the party told this paper, “AAP is mainly strengthening its party in states like Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and some states in the south. The party is just trying to make inroads in Bengal to contest the panchayat election of 2023. The organisational strength is also not strong and only 15 people manage the entire team there.”

Although TMC and AAP lost Goa, the latter swept to victory in Punjab. AAP won 92 seats out of 117 constituent assemblies and captured only two seats in Goa, that claimed “state party” status by polling more than 6% votes. It has also been observed by many political analysts that if not in 2024, the AAP intends to replace Congress as the main opponent in 2029.

Speaking of local issues like domestic violence, the members of the Mahila Committee convened a meeting to form a committee to look into the conditions of women in the state. “We have formed a Mahila Committee and will look into the cases of domestic violence. We have been planning to grow our presence in Burdwan, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, and slowly, we have plans to expand our parties,” a member of the AAP Mahila Committee told this paper.