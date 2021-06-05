Kolkata: The speculation was already there. There were possibilities like that. It was thought that Abhishek Banerjee was going to get a big position in the organization after the success of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Assembly polls. That speculation was finally sealed. At a mega meeting of the TMC on Saturday, Mamata Banerjee decided that Abhishek Banerjee was going to be the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress, from youth Trinamool president. “Our party chief Mamata Banerjee has nominated MP Abhishek Banerjee as the all India general secretary of the TMC,” Partha Chatterjee said, following two crucial meetings earlier in the day. Sayani Ghosh will be the new youth Trinamool president in Abhishek Banerjee’s place, which was absolutely unexpected.

The TMC working committee has decided that one person will be allowed to hold just one post in the party, and the core committee has duly given its approval. No discussion was held on the turncoats who had quit the TMC to join the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls, and were now willing to return.

Mukul Roy was once the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress. No one has come to that post since he left the grassroots. Abhishek Banerjee played a big role in the Assembly polls. He has been influential in the party for a long time, though he has been officially elected to the national post. After the TMC’s poor results in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, it is also his brainchild to bring in Prashant Kishor. The results of the Assembly polls have clearly shown that the reforms introduced by the party have been accepted by the people. Abhishek Banerjee was picked as the MP for the Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency after it fell vacant after party MP Somen Mitra’s resignation. He won the seat, becoming at age 26 among the youngest parliamentarians in 2014.