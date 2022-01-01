In a bid to simplify the operational framework for the Railway Protection Force (RPF), ACSG Corp, a critical infrastructure protection firm, has redesigned e-Suvidha app that proved to be of great help even during the Covid-19 lockdown. ACSG has now customized the application to cover all the segments of RPF for managing the operations efficiently by offering holistic solutions. The best thing about the e-Suvidha app is its efficiency, making it an easy-to-use platform for the RPF employees, who can connect on the go with a tap on their device to obtain the necessary information.

Authorities have found it difficult to manage the data with respect to the Railway Protection Force, raising concerns over the efficiency of the daily operations undertaken by them. RPF is set up for the protection and security of railway property. It can arrest, investigate and prosecute the criminals first hand. The e-Suvidha app redesigned by ACSG Corp will allow the large workforce to share their grievances, while also enabling them to apply for leaves and communicate other issues to the higher level, while keeping the procedure smooth. The holistic application will enable the managers to evaluate the quarterly assessment reports. It will empower them to coordinate with a large workforce by sharing information in a bulk through SMS, paving the way for a seamless communication at any given time. While addressing the problems faced by Railway Protection Force to manage huge amounts of data, the e-Suvidha app will enable the authorities to view and analyse the retirement module of every RPF personnel. The organization is basically one tap away from its employees and vice versa. A highly safe and secure application, e-Suvidha is capable of making all the data readily available, allowing the decision-makers to view distinct characteristics of the workforce, including time served in the organization, family information, retirement timing, among others. Earlier, the RPF relied on manual data bases or limited digital options for managing data. The introduction of a holistic application like e-Suvidha by ACSG Corp can help the operators in marshalling the troops in a seamless manner.