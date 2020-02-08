NEW DELHI: The sit-in protest demanding the absorption and regularisation of the existing ad hoc teachers in Delhi University (DU) has entered the third month, but the authorities concerned, including the Vice-Chancellor’s office held by Yogesh Kumar Tyagi, the University Grants Commission (UGC) headed by D.P. Singh and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) under Ramesh Pokhriyal have not taken any steps to resolve the issue.

Currently, there are more than 4,500 ad-hoc teachers in DU and their tenure is renewed every four months. The ad-hoc teachers are not being paid or given leave and other facilities at par with the permanent faculty of the university.

The sit-in protest, which began three months ago, is being held in front of the V-C office at DU’s North Campus. The protesting teachers are also getting support from the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA). Ravi Chaudhry, an ad-hoc teacher of DU told The Sunday Guardian: “We have been sleeping outside the V-C office for almost 70 days, but shamefully, none of the authorities have come to us to listen to our grievances. It seems that the teaching staff has no value in the eyes of the current V-C. The V-C is not trying to hold talks with us; neither is he ready to accept our demands. We are just left with our democratic rights of protest and have put up many small temporary tents outside the V-C’S office. There, the protesting teachers sit-in 24×7.”

The teachers’ protest has also been joined by permanent DU teachers and office bearers of the University.