Rajasthan CM hints at staying politically active for long and retaining power after the next Assembly polls.

New Delhi: After completing three years in office, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot seems to have changed his style of working. Now, he seems to be engaged in a balancing act whether it is his own party or the opposition. He looks to be hopeful of retaining power in next elections.

If the CM is hopeful of being in power again, there is a reason for it. This is for the first time that there is no anti-incumbency against the government despite being in office for over three years. He has already given political posts to the disgruntled leaders of the party. Rivals have already been isolated. Gehlot has strengthened his grip over the government as well as the party.

The Opposition is also divided. The Rajasthan BJP is spending more time working against former CM Vasundhara Raje instead of raising issues, if any, against Gehlot. Ever since his recovery from Covid-19, Gehlot has been active. He also managed the corona situation in Rajasthan effectively. Even the Central government appreciated his government’s work to contain the pandemic.

He handled the political situation effectively as well. He took the Opposition head on when the row over REET started intensifying before the Assembly budget session. He gave the message that the government is taking this issue seriously. When the Governor’s address ended in the Assembly, Gehlot reached out to Raje and shook hands with her to silence the Opposition which was raising the issue of REET. Gehlot’s adversaries allege that the CM and Raje are hand in glove. At a function, Gehlot once himself referred to this allegation, saying: “Some people say that we (Raje and CM) are hand in glove.” Recently at a function to mark laying of foundation stone for Constitution Club of Rajasthan near Assembly, the CM delivered a speech giving a message to both his own party leaders and the Opposition. Gehlot’s words pacified the Opposition which was so agitated in the Assembly till the other day. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chandra Katariya and another senior leader Rajendra Singh Rathore were standing there showing respect for Gehlot. However, the BJP played the role of opposition in Assembly later, but Assembly Speaker CP Joshi handled the situation well.

But Gehlot has proved that he is the “Bhishmapitamah” of politics in Rajasthan. He has around five decades of political experience. Starting his career from student politics, Gehlot had held several posts, and he is now CM for the third time.

Gehlot also gave a message about the age factor in politics. In the BJP under PM Narendra Modi, the leaders who are more than 75 years of age were retired. Congress is also witnessing the tussle between the old guard and the younger generation. But Gehlot in his speech said something about the age factor that every old age leader of both the parties would be happy to hear. The CM said that there is no retirement age for politicians, as retirement means “spoiling our health”. “Who would like to spoil his health by retiring,” he said. The CM said that the young leaders should be ready to toil.

What Gehlot hinted at was that he would remain active in politics and he would also continue to be the main power centre of the Congress in Rajasthan. An Independent MLA was heard saying, “We should be ready to toil now.” This MLA was actually eyeing for a ministerial post. The level of confidence in Gehlot indicates that his government may again come back after next Assembly elections.