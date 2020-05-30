Social media handlers of ‘The Resistance Front’ operate from Islamabad.

New Delhi: Irrefutable electronic intelligence collected by the intelligence agencies and seen by The Sunday Guardian have established beyond doubt that the social media handlers of the so-called “The Resistance Front” or TRF , who have got the responsibility to market it as a new indigenous Kashmiri terrorist group, are operating from Islamabad, Pakistan.

The Sunday Guardian had written earlier that TRF was nothing but a new name devised by officials at GHQ, Rawalpindi, for Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (Kashmir’s Resistance Front is Lashkar with a new name).

This has been done by GHQ and Pakistan’s spy agency ISI to carry out terror attacks in Kashmir, especially against the security forces, while escaping the eyes of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the resultant crippling economic sanctions. These attacks, as per the brain behind TRF’s birth, will be attributed to TRF, an “indigenous” group.

Indian intelligence agencies have painstakingly generated leads and solid evidence that they are going to present to the international agencies concerned at the right time which will prove that Pakistan was continuing to sponsor and protect individuals and groups that are promoting and carrying out terror attacks in India from its soil.

A prominent Twitter handle “Resistfront” which was at the forefront of building TRF’s online presence on the popular social media presence, as per intelligence inputs generated by the agencies and seen by The Sunday Guardian, was being run from Islamabad through an iPhone. The IP address of the system, from which the handle was being operated, has been tracked by Indian agencies to a pin-pointed location of Islamabad.

After this ID was suspended by Twitter, a new ID—“valleyresisting”—was made. This, too, was traced to Islamabad and the user was accessing this ID by using internet service provided by Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited, commonly known as PTCL. Interestingly, the same ID was used from Ludhiana, Punjab, through Telnet, to hide its real location. Telnet is a network protocol used to virtually access a computer by sitting at a different location.

The handler of this ID was also active on Telegram messaging application through the ID Mark Anderson@greenwalur, which he was operating on an android phone. The handler was using a virtual number (to hide his real location and identity), but the Indian agencies were able to pinpoint his location to Islamabad and his real identity.

Another Twitter ID was then created by the name of “valleyresisit313” which was traced to Karachi; this too was suspended after a few days.

The recent developments have also led to concerns among the intelligence agency community on Twitter’s inability to stop its platform from being used for anti-national purposes.

It is pertinent to mention that in an RTI response to The Sunday Guardian, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) had indirectly stated that it had “no control” over Twitter’s operation in India.