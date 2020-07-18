Patna: As elections are round the corner, it’s Covid politics galore in Bihar. The Opposition has upped the ante and targeting Nitish Kumar for his alleged lapses in controlling the spreading tentacles of the coronavirus in every nook and corner of the state. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has been tweeting and issuing repeated statements against the CM for his alleged inability in controlling the spread of the virus even as the total number of cases in the state touched the 25,000 mark. The leader of Opposition has been daring the CM time and again to come out of his comfort zone in the CM residence and take stock of the plight of the people in the state. Time and again, he has also accused the present government of having completely destroyed the health infrastructure in the state.

When dozens of BJP leaders were diagnosed to be corona positive, Tejashwi Yadav fired salvos at them and said that of the 100 tests done in BJP office, 75 leaders have already tested positive; what will happen if all the leaders in the state are tested? He blamed the BJP for the spread of the virus for their virtual rallies. Apparently, several office bearers of BJP in the state, including the state president, have been diagnosed to be positive and are in home quarantine.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav was targeting the government when Nitish Kumar had apparently not wanted to bring back the migrant labourers from various parts of the country.

Subsequently, when the labourers were brought and put in quarantine centers, he raised the issue of mismanagement at the various centers. Apparently, Covid became a political issue for him in the election bound state of Bihar. Tejashwi has also accused the state government of concealing data pertaining to tests deaths and even recovery and spread of contamination.

The BJP and the JDU in turn have tried to repay back Tejashwi in the same coin. The BJP and JDU have accused Tejashwi of having spread the virus and now want him to undergo the test himself and make the report public.

JDU leader D.R. Ajay Alok, who himself is under home quarantine as he is detected positive, asked Tejashwi to be responsible and get himself and his family members tested as he has been visiting Gopalganj holding party functions and meeting people and press. He added that several people who attended the press conference of Tejashwi and his party functions have been diagnosed to be corona positive and so Tejashwi too should get himself tested and not spread the virus himself.

The BJP, too, has issued similar statements against Tejashwi and said that as a responsible party, the BJP got its members tested and that Tejashwi Yadav should follow and get himself tested. JDU leader and spoksperson Rajeev Ranjan told The Sunday Guardian, “Tejashwi should behave more rationally. In fact, he is always absent in times of crisis and comes in just for the politics of it. Nitish Kumar is doing his work religiously and be it personal visits to flood affected areas or be it through constant video conferencing, he is constantly on the job. The Opposition in times of crisis should be more reasonable and play a constructive rather than a destructive role.”