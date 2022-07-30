Even in states like Punjab where the BJP is not in power, the campaign has picked up momentum.

New Delhi: As Independence Day approaches, various state governments like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are gearing up to make “Har Ghar Tiranga” a big show. The UP government has cleared a proposal in a cabinet meeting to spend Rs 40 crore on the purchase of 2 crore national flags to meet the target of hoisting 4.5 crore flags in the state.

In another BJP-ruled state Madhya Pradesh, the government will provide national flags to people belonging to the economically weaker section and below the poverty line so that they can become part of the massive campaign.

Alok Verma, spokesperson for Uttar Pradesh BJP, told The Sunday Guardian: “Every worker, leader, MP, MLA is working hard to make this campaign successful. We are not only aiming for 4 crore houses and offices in Uttar Pradesh, but our target is to reach 20 crore houses and offices all over India. Workers are enthusiastically working on the ground. This is the first time a massive campaign like this is taking place, which will cover a large population.”

The party has formed various teams from booth to district level. Around 1.5 lakh booth-level committees will work on the ground to reach every household in the state. He further added, “The post office will be used to distribute national flags and the private sector is also being roped in via CSR to make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ a grand celebration.”

In states like Punjab where the BJP is not in power, the party unit is planning to make this campaign massive. Jiwan Gupta, General Secretary Punjab BJP, explained to The Sunday Guardian how the party will reach every household in the state and that “all workers of the party are on the ground. “Mohala committees in cities and towns have started working. Their main aim is to make people aware of this drive.”

In Punjab villages, where the party does not have a strong ground cadre, the Punjab BJP is reaching out. “We are talking with village heads and other stakeholders to reach out to rural households of Punjab. In addition to this, we have also roped in various NGOs and religious organizations,” Gupta said.

The Centre has also amended the flag code of 2002 to allow flags made of various materials. Earlier, polyester flags were not allowed but after the amendment polyester, cotton, wool, silk and Khadi bunting material can be used to make national flags.

Flag traders and manufacturers are now expecting manifold increase in their sales after the announcement of the campaign and changes in flag codes. “Since people were seen thronging markets in large numbers to buy the Tricolour, it was expected that the demand for the national flag will go up significantly,” Suresh Sonthalia, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) national secretary, said in a statement.

A flags trader in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar said: “Sale of the national flag has increased drastically. We have never witnessed a boom like this, as 15 August is approaching, sales are increasing more”.

This year India is going to celebrate its 75th Independence Day and as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the central government has launched the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign. The massive campaign is aimed to bring the tri-colour flag to 26 crore rooftops around the nation during Independence Day week. The Ministry of Culture has urged Indians to hoist the national flag on their houses, offices and buildings.

PM Modi has also requested people to strengthen this campaign and asked them to hoist national flags at their homes between 13 to 15 August. “This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13 and 15 August. This movement will deepen our connection with the national flag,” tweeted PM Modi.