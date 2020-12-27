AIADMK Convener O. Panneerselvam and co-convener Edappadi Palaniswami rushed to announce the alliance with the BJP for the Assembly elections at a government function when Home Minister Amit was in Chennai to dedicate various projects which were completed by the Tamil Nadu Government. The announcement of the alliance was a surprise to many including the senior leaders, as the decision of alliance in AIADMK is always announced after discussing in the party executive council meeting or after the council empowering the party leaders to make decisions on alliance.

Even a month after announcing the alliance with the BJP, the BJP high command is still silent on the announcement and the refusal to acknowledge Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami as their alliance Chief Minister has raised eyebrows.

Also, corruption charges by state BJP leaders have raised questions about the longevity of the alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections. BJP leader Prakash Jawadekar, who was in Chennai on Friday, refused to answer a question on CM candidate for the AIADMK-BJP alliance, when AIADMK is categorical about their chief minister candidate.

Reacting to the refusal by BJP leaders, Tamil Nadu Minister Jayakumar said: “What the BJP leaders say about the chief minister candidate announcement will not be applicable to Tamil Nadu as it is AIADMK which has won many elections in the state.”

Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP women wing president, justified the BJP leadership, saying: “As AIADMK is in NDA alliance, it is for the BJP to announce the CM candidate for the alliance.” Even before the confusion settled, BJP state vice president Annamalai during his election campaign said the dole of Rs 2,000 as Pongal gift given to the ration card holders in the state is the money looted by the government. This remark by the BJP leader has made AIADMK leaders upset.

Political analysts say that the BJP is raising issues to keep their cards open as actor Rajinikanth is expected to announce the date for launch of his political party soon.

Though Rajinikanth is hospitalised for severe blood pressure fluctuation in Hyderabad, sources said there is no change in plan of announcing the date of the party launch as it likely to be through Twitter.

However, Rajinikanth taking out election campaign and meeting people in public remain in question.