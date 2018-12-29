Mahum Siddiqi, a 17-year-old Indian-American teenager, with the winning prize in the “Digital Transformation Hackathon! Changing Business, Changing Education, Changing Lives” competition at the prestigious Ivy League Cornell University. Siddiqi was the only non-undergraduate/graduate student competing, and with her team of MBA students, Siddiqi designed a pain detecting device that will use the neurological activity occurring in one’s brain to help doctors more efficiently determine someone’s pain levels.