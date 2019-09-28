Srinagar: Even as National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is in Kashmir to oversee normalisation of the situation, life here remains paralysed as fresh restrictions were re-imposed by authorities on Friday to avoid protests and violence. Despite best efforts by the authorities to bring normalcy in the valley, schools, colleges and universities remained closed and people are facing difficulty in reaching hospitals due to the lack of transport facilities.

NSA Ajit Doval, who came here on Wednesday, has been holding a number of meetings with high intelligence and security officials to look for ways to normalise life in Kashmir. Doval held a number of meetings with officials for the implementation of the Central government’s plans here and in Ladakh.

Ajit Doval has been specially sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to look into ways to convince Kashmiris that the abrogation of Article 370 was for their benefit and for their speedy growth. Intelligence agencies informed him about the overall situation in Kashmir and about the infiltration attempts in the past few months. According to the data available with the Home department, while in the first six months of this year, there have been a few infiltration attempts from across the border, post-abrogation of Article 370 and till date, there has been 600% increase in infiltration attempts.

With uncertainty continuing in Kashmir, officials are weighing options on whether to lift the ban on mobile telephone and internet. The final call would be taken by the Central government after the submission of assessment report by Ajit Doval to the PMO, reports said.

With life remaining paralysed for the eighth week in Kashmir valley, there is complete shutdown and no public transport is plying on the roads. Paramilitary forces have been camping in NIT Hazratabal since 5 August. According to reports from NIT Hazratbal, the security forces are camping in students’ hostels, along with many other buildings, on the campus.

Taking a dig at Ajit Doval’s fresh visit to Kashmir, Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, in a tweet on her mother’s account said that while in his previous visit, “Doval had biryani with unwitting Kashmiris in Shopian, this time it could be haleem”.