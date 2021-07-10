Chandigarh: The humans presently residing on the mother earth are facing the Covid-19 pandemic since December-2019. Tens of millions of people have either suffered from the disease or are still suffering while the millions have lost their lives. The pandemic is still alive and almost half a million more are getting infected each passing day. Nobody has any guess as to how many more will have to suffer in the coming days, months or even years. World economy as well as the world polity has been greatly affected. Day-to-day life of the humans has been changed and a new world order in the form of a new normal has emerged as a way of life. People are scared of the person-to-person contact and have become extremely suspicious of the others’ activities.This suffering due to pandemic appears to be a result of the evil overcoming the good, accumulation of un-adjudicated unpunished crime and the accumulation of deeds done by individuals contrary to the most natural laws of the Universe.

The Universe is committed to ensure justice and through this disease, the Almighty Universe is accounting for the good and bad deeds of humans and is adjudicating the accumulated unpunished crime. That is to say that we are passing through the Doomsday, albeit a periodical one. 1. Introduction Since December, 2019, the whole of humanity is in the grip of a novel strain of Corona Virus SARS-Cov-2. The disease caused by this virus is known as Corona virus disease-19 or Covid-19. The world believes that the virus was first detected in the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei provinces and a large number of theories are being propagated on the likely origin of the birth of the virus as well as the likely route of its spread.

This strain belongs to a family of single stranded RNA virus which generally affects mammals, birds and reptiles. Before December 2019, the SARS virus was known to cause mild infections in humans while serious infections were very rare. But this new strain i.e. SARS-Cov-2 is altogether a new strain of Corona virus that has not been previously identified in humans. The deadliness of this virus is in its uncertainty and spread-ability. It is highly infectious, highly contagious and could become lethal during its incubation period. Its behavior is totally uncertain in terms of its transmission, multiplication, strength, load and impact. 2. The spread of the Covid-19 pandemic – As per the latest empirical studies, it is believed to have more effect on elderly persons, persons with co-morbidity, persons with low immunity and young children. Its impact is dependent on the virus load and the virus strength. More the load, greater will be the effect. More the strength, greater will be the effect. Situation becomes even scarier due to absence of any potent vaccine or medicine. The spread of this epidemic has reached almost all the countries of the world in a very short duration. Because of its pan-nations spread it has now taken a pandemic form. So is the scare attached with the disease that the entire humanity is in great distress. Elderly people are under even greater stress. The world economy has slowed down; Covid management has become an election issue in some countries. The world order is in re-arranging mode; almost everyone is scared for their lives. In some countries, even the heads of Governments are dedicatedly and directly involved in controlling the spread of the epidemic. Social distancing and mask wearing have become a new norm in the society. People are avoiding person-to-person contact and are relying more and more on electronic forms of communications for meetings, correspondences, sale-purchase, banking, classes etc. As per the data available, the impact of Covid-19 on world humanity is very high.

NOTICEABLE FEATURES OF THE VIRUS IMPACT

Some important noticeable features of the virus impact are as under:1. The disease has a very wide range of impact in terms of human sufferings. It ranges from asymptomatic infected persons to a mild throat disorder in some infectees to an extremely painful death of very high virus load patients. 2. The overall mortality rate varies from one nation to another, being very low in some nations and as high as 10 to 11% in some other nations like Italy, Spain, UK, France and US. 3. The mortality rate is higher in some cities as compared to the others within the same nations. 4. There are nations where not even a single death has been attributed to Covid-19 like Mongolia, Bhutan, Cambodia, Seychelles, Grenada etc. 5. In countries like UK, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium etc almost negligible number of patients could recover from the disease. 6. The virus has no impact on any other species except humans. 7. The severity of virus is more focused on elderly persons. 8. Persons with high immunity have largely been spared by the virus. 9. Death due to Covid is asphyxial death i.e. akin to death due to hanging. 4. Human behaviour – The meanest possible human behaviori.e. self-centeredness has come to the fore-front. Because of the scare, impact and stigma attached to the virus, almost everybody appears to be concerned only about themselves as explained under: Because of the fast and easy spread of the virus, people shun the infected people. Practically nobody accompanies the dead body of a virus infected person while on the last journey i.e. to say a Covid19 body is treated like that of a very hated criminal. After a Covid death, people including the relatives do not want to visit their houses for quite some time. In some countries and some cities even a close blood relatives like sons and daughters leave the Covid infected persons to fend for themselves.

Sometimes the situation becomes so bad that it becomes impossible to get a hospital bed or even an appointment with a Covid specialist doctor. In some extreme cases even funeral places become over-crowded and the dead bodies have to wait for many days before their turn comes for the last rites. However, the pandemic has also brought to light the better side of human behavior of a large number of Government and non-Government organizations in addition to the general public. Police personnel, sanitation workers, doctors, para-medics and other health workers have played a very prominent role in preventing the spread of the virus by standing face to face with it. They have done so even at the risk of their health and lives. Many non-government organizations and prominent public personalities have poured their hearts out by providing free food, COVID prevention kits, preventive medicines, immunity boosting medicines etc to the needy in addition to donating funds to the Government for fighting the pandemic. The remaining Government machinery also made their best possible bit in COVID fighting as well as helping the needy persons through various welfare measures.

Present day Criminal Justice System and its limitations: The criminal justice system has been created in the present day world basically for controlling the day to day human affairs. It is a collective enterprise authorized and supported by the legitimacy and coercive powers of the responsible organs of the society to create and administer law. The system endeavors to do justice to a victim by proportionately punishing the wrongdoer. However, the system has some inherent limitations which are as under:- a. The criminal justice system can be set into motion only when a crime comes to its notice and the perpetrator is brought before it with sufficient and clinching evidence. b. The victim has the courage and the faith in the system to report the crime. c. The investigating agency honestly brings out the true facts and brings the perpetrator before the competent adjudicating agency. d. The adjudicating agency honestly delivers the judgment so that the perpetrator is adequately punished for the crime. e. An enabling law should be in place to take care of the injustice. f. An empowered adjudicating agency should be available to adjudicate, impart justice and to ensure the actual inflicting of punishment on the perpetrators. 6. Religious texts regarding Doomsday – The scriptures and texts belonging to almost all the religions of the society mention about ‘Doomsday’ or ‘Qayamat’ or ‘Pralay’, city, locality or area. 7. Generally, the crimes committed by countries during war time, crimes committed by State i.e. pogroms perpetrated against certain sections of society on the basis of religion, region, sex, class, language, faith, race, creed etc get unnoticed and un-adjudicated. Similarly, the crimes committed during mob violence usually get unnoticed, unreported, incorrectly investigated and dishonestly adjudicated. Furthermore, it is one of the solemn natural activities of the Universe to make necessary corrections wherever and whenever it is needed. Wherever the man made criminal justice system fails to deliver and the other forms of routine minor adjudication could not deliver justice, the natural criminal justice of the Universe will take over and come to the forefront. The evil and criminal traits could be available in a few individuals at any given point of time, but when the availability of such traits becomes common and in abundance, the Universe begins to rearrange itself with a view to punish the guilty. When the unaccounted for bad deeds are accumulated beyond a certain limit and the un-adjudicated unpunished crime gets accumulated beyond a certain threshold, a tipping point for justice becomes inevitable and the Universe decides to effect the long awaited and necessary correction through His periodical exercise. Every human, as is everything else, is a Creation of the Almighty Universe and certainly the Universe will not get any pleasure in unnecessarily giving pain and sorrow to His Creations. The COVID pandemic appears to be the Almighty’s periodical exercise to make a necessary correction in the world affairs by accounting for all the deeds of the humans and ensuring justice in the un-adjudicated and unpunished crimes.