AP plans to develop 16 beach points along its coastline to attract foreign tourists.

Andhra Pradesh is trying to come out of the shadow of Hyderabad after bifurcation and promoting its new capital Amaravati in order to create its own identity. In its latest bid in this direction, the state government is organising a global event – Formula One Power Boating Race (F1H2O) – which is expected to bring Amaravati on the international map.

Besides, as the state has a long coastal line of 930 km, the state government is planning to develop 16 beach points on international level to attract tourists from all across the world. The state government is also developing a ‘Buddhist circuit’ with the help of the Centre to woo tourists, especially from India and South East Asian countries.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Secretary M.K. Meena said F1H2O will be held from 16 to 18 November on the waters of Krishna river near Amaravati. “The global event was last held in India 14 years ago in Mumbai. This will be the fifth edition of the world championship after Portugal, UK, France and China, which started in May this year,” he told The Sunday Guardian.

“Jonas Andersson and Erik Edin, two key race drivers from Sweden, will be representing Team Amaravati. After India (Amaravati), next venues for the event will be Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. This event is part of our efforts to give a unique identity to Andhra Pradesh,” said Meena, who was in the capital.

“Till bifurcation, AP was identified with Hyderabad. But after division of the state in 2014, Hyderbadad has gone to Telangana. Therefore, we are trying our best to bring Amaravati, which is being developed as the Greenfield capital, on national and international level. We want to promote uniqueness of AP and do branding of Amaravati,” he added.

He said AP ranks No.3 as far as inflow of domestic tourists are concerned, mainly because of “temple tourism” and now the government is trying to carve out a niche for itself by attracting international tourists. The airport at Vijayawada, the adjoining city, has been given the international status and direct a flight to Singapore will start soon, he said, adding that as many as 25 flights have already started operating from the Vijaywada airport.

The world championship will be participated by teams from 10 countries and will be telecast live in 15 countries and is expected to be viewed by 9 million people. Besides, the event will be witnessed by thousands of drivers and enthusiasts from all over the world, which the organisers hope, will create a buzz about Amaravati.