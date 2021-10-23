Splitting the ruling party will be the ex-CM’s main agenda; Captain Amarinder Singh may play a key role in ending the farmers’ agitation.

New Delhi: After Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is set to split the Congress. Before the winter session of Parliament, the Captain will form his own splinter outfit which will be the refuge for disgruntled leaders of the party.

With the aim to keep Congress out of Punjab power, Amarinder Singh is said to have prepared the strategy. Meanwhile, there is an increased risk of a split in the Congress following rejection of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation. Amarinder Singh will try to benefit from the existing situation. Ahead of floating his outfit, Amarinder Singh is trying to make the Modi government take some important decisions like extension of BSF’s powers. As part of that, there may be a decision regarding the farm laws. The Modi government wants the farmers’ agitation to end before the upcoming winter session. The government is trying find a way to end the deadlock. Amarinder Singh will play an important role in all this. The winter session will commence around 22 November and may last till 23 December.

In the last session, the Opposition had stalled the proceedings in Parliament over the farmers’ issues. The government does not want to give the Opposition any chance to repeat the same. Undoubtedly, the farmers’ movement has impacted the image of the government. Farmers have dominant role in UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab which are going to polls next year. With this in view, the BJP is keen to ensure that farmers’ agitation ends soon.

The farmers are already under pressure after the Supreme Court’s intervention. The government is also at the same time keen to find a way out of it. Amarinder Singh may play a key role in resolving the deadlock. Sources say that Amarinder Singh has apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah of the formula that he has in mind. Shah is also understood to have agreed. The formula has been shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. Sources say Amarinder Singh will soon meet PM Modi and the formula will be given a final touch. BJP also wants Congress to be out of Punjab. Congress’ decision to reject Sidhu’s resignation is a welcome development for the Amarinder Singh camp. Now, the camp believes that the fight between Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi will intensify.

A big group, including some MPs, is already unhappy with Sidhu. The fight within Congress will increase during the ticket allocation. BJP’s strategy is to ensure that dissidents of the Congress join Amarinder Singh’s splinter group in a large number. Several Punjab Congress leaders may join the new outfit. Then, the BJP will fight separately but in a friendly manner. The Congress leaders who are not happy will be readily joining the new outfit. Amarinder Singh has already announced that his new party will coordinate with the BJP. Sources say that the MPs joining Amarinder Singh’s party may be given cabinet berth in the Modi government. Amarinder Singh’s wife may be one of them. According to sources, if Amarinder Singh’s outfit and BJP form a coalition government in Punjab after the polls, then the Captain will not be the CM. Amarinder Singh’s strategy is that he will try to take credit if farmers’ agitation ends. Mamata Banerjee’s TMC is also trying to woo the dissidents of the Congress. Sources say that Mamata Banerjee has given this responsibility to Prashant Kishor.