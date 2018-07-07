A fresh batch of Amarnath yatris was allowed to undertake their journey on Saturday morning from the Baltal base camp as the Yatra remained suspended from this route for the past three days due to heavy rains and landslides. The rains and landslides killed three yatris and injured five others.

Governor N.N. Vohra, who heads the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB), visited the base camp of Baltal and enquired about the facilities being provided to the stranded yatris at the camp.

The yatris recently had a narrow escape as flash floods washed away the nearby parking lot near the base camp.

Kashmir is witnessing inclement weather which has resulted in frequent suspensions of the Yatra from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.

The Yatra resumed from the Pahalgam base camp after heavy rains on Friday as thousands of stranded yatris finally were able to have a “darshan” at the cave shrine of Amarnath.

Meanwhile, an official spokesman said that a fresh batch of about 2,200 yatris was allowed to leave from Jammu for the cave shrine on Saturday morning after the weather improved in the entire Valley.

Authorities have taken all the precautionary measures for the safety and security of the yatris and the route to the cave is under a complete security blanket.

Recently, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, along with NSA chief Ajit Doval came to Srinagar to have on ground assessment about the security threat to the Yatra, after which many measures were taken by the security forces for the safety of the yatris.