Over two lakh yatris have registered themselves for the pilgrimage.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra has assured all the Amarnath yatris that all measures have been taken to ensure their safety and to minimise any threat to the pilgrimage.

A senior security officer said that they have received instructions to intensify cordon and search operations in entire South Kashmir to push terrorists out from their comfort zones and not allow them to hatch conspiracies.

The Army, the CRPF and the Special Operation Group of J&K Police have been instructed to keep pressure on the militants in South Kashmir and secure the route of the yatra at all cost.

About 50,000 men-in-uniform have virtually taken over the route of Amarnath yatra from Jammu via the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal. The authorities have deployed CCTV cameras and ensured the presence of Army columns to frustrate any designs of the terrorists to breach the Amarnath yatra routes. Special Forces have been kept ready to ensure the reinforcements reached as fast as possible if there is any attack.

Over two lakh yatris have so far registered themselves for the annual pilgrimage. Meanwhile, Hizbul’s South Kashmir chief Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo has told to media that yatra was not their target as he claimed that all the yatris were “respected guests”.

While making his first visit to the shrine, Governor Vohra told the media that all the steps have been taken for the smooth and safe yatra during the current year. The yatra began on Thursday.