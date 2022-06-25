New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the J&K administration are in close touch for the security of Amarnath Yatra devotees after intelligence reports that the Yatra could be attacked in the Ganderbal area when the devotees would be proceeding to or coming back from the Baltal Sonmarg route.

In this connection, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a meeting on Thursday of the unified command in Srinagar to review the security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra which is slated to be held for 43 days from 30 June this year. In the meeting, apart from the Army, all the top intelligence officers and paramilitary officers with police gave a detailed briefing to L-G Sinha about the fresh security arrangements put in place after the intelligence report of threat to Yatra.

Earlier, many media outlets based in New Delhi quoted security and intelligence officials as saying that the government has gathered ground intelligence that there can be an attack on Amarnath Yatra, especially in the Ganderbal area as Ganderbal district is very close to Bandipora which has hilly routes and dense forests for cover. They quoted a multi-agency center (MAC) which has hinted at possible attack on the Yatra on the Sonmarg route. Following that intelligence input, security measures were reworked, especially in the Ganderbal district on all routes that connect the area with Bandipora district.

The Union Home Ministry has already given instructions for enhanced security after paramilitary forces recovered sticky bombs in Jammu region.