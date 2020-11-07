New Delhi: Former BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a two-day visit to poll-bound West Bengal, has charted an elaborate and extensive plan for the BJP in Bengal with the target of winning the 2021 Assembly elections in the state.

According to party sources present in the meeting, Amit Shah has presented a 23-point elaborate programme to the party leaders in the state, who have been asked to focus on strengthening the organisational capabilities of the party in every booth in the state, keeping aside their personal differences and speculation over who would be the chief minister from the BJP, if the party comes to power.

Some of the pointers from the 23 points listed out by Shah includes giving recognition to all booth level workers, to ensure that every booth in Bengal is managed and no one feels left out within the party. He has also instructed the state leaders to chart out programmes to increase people to people contact and ensure that the grassroot level workers of the party take responsibility of each booth and para (colony) in the state.

Apart from this, he has also instructed the party to increase its social media presence and create a strong brand for the party in the state. For this, the Home Minister also had a meeting with the BJP’s IT cell head in Bengal.

Sources aware of this meeting said that Shah has charted out a road map for the social media strategy for the party which would aggressively take on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government.

Shah has also asked the party leaders to exploit the loopholes of the Bengal government and to launch aggressive campaigns against the government. He has instructed party workers not to miss a single opportunity to attack the Bengal government, whenever it is needed.

Shah has also asked party leaders to engage more with people from the different sections of society to increase the party’s presence and acceptability among the influential groups and communities in Bengal.

Shah instructed party workers to ensure that no party leader at any level forces anyone to join the BJP nor should anyone force anybody to chant “Jai Shri Ram” slogan forcefully.

According to sources, Shah has said that he does not want a repeat of what the TMC does in the state and would rather like to reach out to the people of West Bengal through democratic means.

“Amit Shahji has clearly spelt out what the party needs to do ahead of the 2021 elections. We had a very fruitful meeting with him. The 23-point programme listed out by him will be put in place by the state BJP team very soon. He has asked all of us to work together and not to aim for personal ambitions.

He has also strictly instructed to stop all infighting. Amit Shah will take a personal interest in Bengal and will keep close tabs on the political developments in the state. You are going to witness more such visits by him in the coming months,” a senior party leader who was present in the meeting told The Sunday Guardian.

Following Shah’s visit, the state BJP unit held a series of meetings with the state party leaders on Saturday and the meetings saw the presence of all the seven Morcha president of the party from the state. A meeting was held to rally the points and instructions given by Amit Shah.