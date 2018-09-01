BJP national president Amit Shah has sought the active support and coordination of the RSS to win the upcoming elections in four states, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, besides a possible early election in Telangana. Shah also wanted the Sangh’s feedback and inputs on expanding the party’s footprint in Andhra which may go to polls in April/May next year.

Shah was addressing a three day BJP-RSS “chintan baithak” coordination meeting at famous pilgrim centre Mantralayam on the banks of Thungabadhra river in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The meeting began on Friday and ended on Sunday. BJP senior functionary Kapileswaraiah told this newspaper over the phone that this was a routine annual meeting between the BJP and RSS functionaries. Representatives from close to 55 outfits including Viswa Hindu Parishad would be joining the discussions and review their activities in social, political and educational fields.

Shah is understood to have sought the cooperation of the RSS and its front outfits in testing the public pulse and explaining to them the good work done by the Narendra Modi led BJP government in the last four years. A BJP participant from the meeting told this newspaper that already hundreds of RSS workers are involved in collecting feedback from the people at the grassroots level regarding the possible candidates for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He said that the feedback was encouraging.