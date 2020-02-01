‘The BJP is now in a position to throw out the AAP and come to power’.

New Delhi: Taking the pilot seat of the election campaign in Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah has rejuvenated the BJP cadre, who are hopeful that they would be able to uproot the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and come to power after 22 years of exile.

BJP workers feel that Shah taking charge of the campaign has significantly improved the party’s prospects in the last two weeks. His intense engagement has boosted the morale of the party cadre, as a result of which Shah has virtually become the face of the BJP in the Delhi elections.

“In the early phase of campaigning, there was a perception that BJP would become only the second largest party in Delhi. But after Shah’s entry into the picture, the situation,” according to BJP sources, “has improved a lot. Not only is the BJP giving a tough fight to AAP, it is now in a position to throw out the AAP and come to power.”

“There is a significant change in the situation after Amit Shah took charge of the election campaign along with our national president J.P. Nadda. Besides their intensive campaign, what has added sheen to our campaign is the positivity and a clear plan for Delhi,” said Naveen Kumar Jindal, spokesperson of Delhi BJP, who is also chairman of the BJP’s campaign committee.

He said nukkad sabhas are being organised in all parts of Delhi to tell the voters how they have been “cheated” by the Arvind Kejriwal government in the last six years. “We are telling the people how the Kejriwal government did nothing in 57 months, blamed the Centre instead, and how it resorted to giving freebies in the last phase of their term. We are telling them that the freebies are going to be there only till March,” he said.

The intensive campaigning by Shah has infused a fresh lease of life in the Delhi BJP. Besides Shah, several Union ministers are also involved in the campaign.

Asked whether Congress’ improved performance will help the BJP in the elections, he said Congress was nowhere in the picture and it was going to be a direct fight between AAP and BJP.

“There are several contradictions within the Congress camp. While Congress is contesting on 70 seats, its seven alliance partners are contesting on 17 seats and BSP on 68 seats. They have no strategy. Congress has just been reduced to be a B-team of AAP in Delhi,” Jindal said.

