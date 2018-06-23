State BJP may press for the abrogation of Article 370.

BJP president Amit Shah attacked former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for stalling the development of Jammu and Ladakh regions in order to appease Kashmir. He said that the nation wants answers from Mehbooba for ignoring increasing violence and for blocking funds sent by the Centre for the development of Jammu and Ladakh regions.

Speaking at the “Balidan Diwas” event, to commemorate the death anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee in Jammu, he said that the BJP has given its blood for the integration of J&K with the rest of the nation. Commenting on the recent remarks made by Congress leaders, he demanded an answer from Rahul Gandhi on such “anti-national” remarks.

He said that Rahul Gandhi should explain to the nation what is the connection between Lashkar and Congress leaders as both of them have started issuing same statements against the Army. Amit Shah accused Mehbooba Mufti of being pro-separatist. He said that power does not matter to BJP and the party will fight for the rights of the people of Jammu and Ladakh regions. He said the BJP will not tolerate incidents like the killing of Army jawan Aurangzeb and journalist Shujaat Bukhari.