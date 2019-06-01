NEW DELHI: On the first day after assuming charge as Home Minister, Amit Shah’s primary focus remained the state of Jammu and Kashmir. While he was briefed on the situation in the Kashmir Valley by Director, Intelligence Bureau, Rajiv Jain and Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Shah also had a 15-minute-long, closed-door meeting with Governor Satya Pal Malik.

The situation in the state, which is presently under President’s rule, continues to be tense but under control.

Sources said that Home Ministry’s Internal Security Department and the Jammu and Kashmir Affairs division had earlier prepared special notes to be placed before the new Home Minister.

The Jammu and Kashmir division deals with counter-terrorism, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and coordination between various ministries including Defence and External Affairs.

In the evening, Malik discussed security matters with Shah. “I had a brief discussion with the Home Minister on the law and order situation in the valley as well as on the border areas,” Malik told reporters after the meeting. IANS