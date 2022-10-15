First time in 20 years, India gets elected as a member of executive committee of Inter Parliamentary Union, calls for Gender Parity and to unite on global problem Human Trafficking.

At the invitation of the Parliament of the Republic of Rwanda, India participated as a key member among 1200 other participants at the 145th Assembly of the Inter Parliamentarian in Kigali, Rwanda. The global organization of parliamentarians began in 1889, which is dedicated to promote peace through parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue. India is among one of the nations in the list of 178 Member of Parliaments out of the 193 countries in the world that represents more than 6.5 billion people. Indian Parliamentary delegation successfully attended the 5 day assembly under the leadership of Harivansh, Deputy Chairperson of Rajya Sabha. Other members include Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, Dr. Sasmit Patra and Lok Sabha MPs Vishnu Dayal Ram, Aparajita Sarangi and others. Participating intensively in debates on theme of Gender Equality, Gender Sensitive Parliaments – India was represented by MP Kartikeya Sharma sighted how under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, efforts on same is being done in India. India represented by MP Kartikeya Sharma highlighted India’s commitment to address root causes of Human Trafficking, provisions in constitution to prevent trafficking with mention of “Ujwala” scheme. History was made when Aparajita Sarangi was elected as member of International committee after 20 years. The Indian Parliamentary Delegation also participated in the voting to decide the emergency item for inclusion in the agenda of the Assembly.

India, as one of the world’s largest democracies, is strongly represented on international platforms such as the International Parliamentary Union, which represents the slogan for democracy and has a vision of creating a world where every voice counts, where democracy and parliaments are at the service of the people for peace and development—promoting democratic governance, institutions, and values; and working with parliaments and parliamentarians to articulate and respond to the needs and aspirations of the people. Together, we are working for peace, democracy, human rights, gender equality, youth empowerment, climate action, and sustainable development through political dialogue, cooperation, and parliamentary action.