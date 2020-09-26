‘TDP’s embrace of BJP’s agenda may not prove politically beneficial for it’.

Hyderabad: For the first time, Andhra Pradesh has become a platform for a new kind of politics—it is witnessing fundamental politics centered around religious identities. It is true that religion plays some role in Telangana, but it has never played a role in Andhra Pradesh. The Christian religious beliefs of Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s family are at the centre of the opposition’s political battle. TDP president Chandrababu Naidu repeatedly questions the CM’s beliefs. He is precisely following in the footprints of the BJP’s political agenda. Recent incidents in the state like attacks on idols of deities and faith declaration in Tirumala have given ammunition to the TDP boss to go aggressive. But TDP’s embrace of the BJP’s agenda may not prove to be politically beneficial for it. Such an orchestrated politico-religious campaign inspired by the BJP and avidly followed by the TDP would only yield political gains for the BJP. This may divide the anti-incumbency vote in the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections.

But the YSRCP is strongly defending itself by saying the attacks on temple are the handiwork of some miscreants and stringent action will be taken against them and the Antarvedi temple chariot burning case was handed over to CBI. Its party leader and spokesman Ambati Rambabu said that Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu, when he was the CM, demolished temples in Vijayawada in the time of Krishna Pushkaram which was an attack on Hindutva. Rambabu said: “Recent incidents of Hindu idols’ desecration are very unfortunate. Opposition parties are trying to imply that YSRCP is an anti-Hindu party and indulged in those attacks. It is an utter lie. In fact, it is Chandrababu Naidu who had demolished temples in Vijayawada at the time of Krishna Pushkarams. It was the attack on Hindutva. The Opposition parties are spreading lies.”

Of late, Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani made some inflammatory religious comments like there won’t be any problem for gods due to the attacks. The chariots will be repaired and the idols will be replaced. Instead of punishment to the culprits, he spoke about repairs.

Nani made another round of controversial comments when Jagan Mohan Reddy was asked by the Opposition parties to go to Lord Venkateswara temple along with wife. He said, “Why PM Modi did not take his wife to Ayodhya Bhoomi Poojan?”, and “With whom should Yogi Adityanath go to temple?” These comments sparked controversy in Andhra BJP cadre. So BJP leaders and cadre protested across Andhra Pradesh. They demanded the immediate dismissal of Kodali Nani from the ministry and an unconditional apology. But police house arrested a number of protesting BJP leaders and activists. BJP leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy participated in the dharna held in Vijayawada. Vishnuvardhan Reddy told The Sunday Guardian: “How long can Jaganmohan Reddy do vote bank politics? Minister Kodali Nani is provoking the Hindus. Is he qualified enough to make statements on Modi and Yogi Adityanath? Why has police not filed any cases against him despite our complaints. He should be sacked from the ministry. If he is not sacked, we deem it as provocation by CM Jaganmohan Reddy.” The BJP has been accusing the government of Andhra Pradesh that after Jaganmohan Reddy took charge as the CM, there has been a spike of attacks on temples, and the BJP is of the opinion that these are happening with the support of the ruling YSRCP or its negligence.

BJP national spokesman MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and another MP CM Ramesh complained to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the Centre’s involvement in the AP law and order situation. G.V.L. Narasimha Rao deplored that the attacks were going on unchecked on the temples. Rao said, “The Andhra Pradesh government is acting vengefully on Hindu activists. It is negligence against attacks on Hindu temples. We have requested the Central government to act in an unbiased manner and in accordance with the Constitutional mandate.18 attacks have taken place on Hindu temples in a year.” Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy entered the Tirumala shrine (Lord Venkateswara Swamy) without signing the faith declaration form as demanded by the Opposition parties, mainly the BJP, TDP and Jana Sena. It also created another controversy in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra is not a religion sensitive place. There is no Hindu-Muslim divide in politics. But there were many conversions into Christianity. On the basis of this, the Opposition parties would like to consolidate the Hindu vote bank. But it is not certain whether they can do it or not.