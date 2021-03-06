Doctors say Co-WIN app initial glitches are bound to happen as it is being used by a large number of people.

New Delhi: After some technical glitches were noticed in the Covid Vaccination Intelligence Work (Co-WIN) app during the first day of the second phase of vaccination, doctors said that it is bound to happen because the app is being used by such a large number of people, and any app may develop such hiccups in the initial stage.

The Co-WIN app was not available for public use during the first phase of vaccination, which started on 16 January. In the second phase of vaccination, which began on 1 March, several leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other chief ministers were vaccinated. The Prime Minister was inoculated with Covaxin, the vaccine developed by the Bharat Biotech, in Puducherry during the election campaign in the Union Territory.

Talking about the vaccination programme, Athul Manuel, Secretary of Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Kochi branch, told The Sunday Guardian, “For the frontline and healthcare workers, we have started inoculating the second dose on 1 March. For people who are above 60 years and those who are above 45 years of age with comorbid conditions, we have started the vaccination drive on Thursday. Even the frontline and healthcare workers, who did not vaccinate themselves in the first three days of the second phase, can also get the shots.

Speaking on technical glitches experienced during the second phase, Athul Manuel told The Sunday Guardian, “We faced some technical glitches with the Co-WIN app. However, this is bound to happen because any app, which stores such large amount of data, would experience glitches.”

He further added, “Because of these technical glitches, we have asked the hospitals to activate onsite registration, and noting down the age and comorbidity of the patients for record purpose. This data would help us for future references.”

Junaid Rahman, former president of IMA-Kochi, told The Sunday Guardian, “Initially, there was some problem, but now everything is normal. There may be some problem and it was expected. We have reported the glitches to the officials concerned.”

Talking about the side-effects post-vaccination, Rajeev Jayadevan, vice chairman of the epidemiology cell, Indian Medical Association Kerala state, told The Sunday Guardian, “At all the vaccine points, necessary training has been provided to the healthcare staff. We have informed the workers on what to expect and what not. The staff has received the necessary training on two vaccines and their side-effects. The staff is bombarded with all the necessary information from the hospitals and the Association. By default, all the patients are being observed for at least 30 minutes. Any anaphylaxis will occur within half-an-hour of the vaccination.”

Talking about reactogenicity among the younger people, Rajeev Jayadevan told The Sunday Guardian, “Reactogenicity will be developed among the young people irrespective of the comorbid conditions. The doctors have been provided with the necessary training to tackle this situation. I am also in contact with the doctors across India.”