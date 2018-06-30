The earlier procedure was manual and conducted at the regional level.

For the first time, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened its portal inviting online applications from principals and teachers for CBSE awards 2017-2018. In a significant departure from earlier practice, which was manual and conducted at the regional level, the new online application system is aimed at bringing transparency and objectivity in the entire assessment process.

The number of awards this year has increased from 34 to 48. Out of 48, five award categories are for principals, while the rest are for various subject teachers at primary, secondary and senior secondary levels. For the first time, 10 awards have been earmarked for special educators, school counsellors, and teachers of performing arts, vocational subjects, physical education and IT.

Rama Sharma, senior public relations officer, CBSE, in her statement to the media, said, “The CBSE awards to teachers hold a prestigious place across all the CBSE affiliated schools in India and abroad and a special significance as the principals and teachers are chosen through rigorous processes based on significant contributions, academic interest, reputation of a teacher in the community and commitment towards education.”

The Board has formed the National Level Screening Committee at the CBSE headquarters instead of regional committee constituted earlier. This committee will select the principals and teachers on the basis of general criteria for all categories of awards, such as academic qualifications, scholarly contributions and functional research, curriculum, community, student development achievements.

The online applications can be filled between 29 June and 13 July 2018. The shortlisted candidates will be intimated on 14 July for uploading supporting documents. The entire process of award announcement will be completed by 30 July.

The selection will also be based on two video-graphed lessons of 30 minutes each of actual classroom teaching with lesson plans. Top six awardees of CBSE will be recommended by the National Level Screening Committee for the National Teacher Awards, given by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). The selection criteria, along with rubrics, are given on the CBSE website cbse.nic.in for those desirous of applying for the awards.