A comprehensive review of ground situation was done at a two-day meeting which began on Thursday.

Srinagar: The Army brass has discussed all the contours of the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan and also about its strengthening, as ground reports have suggested that the fresh ceasefire agreement has worked so far.

Similarly, the situation in the eastern Ladakh friction points was also discussed as the standoff continues at various friction points even after the pull-out jointly by the Chinese and Indian armies in the Pangong Lake area.

Senior army commanders recently visited Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh to get ground reports about the overall situation following the spring season both in Ladakh on LAC and in Kashmir on the LoC. After having detailed meetings with the ground commanders, these senior army commanders, including the Army chief, held a comprehensive review of the ground situation at a two-day meeting which began on Thursday.They discussed both the internal and external dimensions post the lull both in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to media reports quoting top army sources, the ground reports both from Kashmir and Ladakh have suggested that the ceasefires and the agreements have worked so far.

Combat readiness of troops in the Ladakh region is also under discussion, as recently the central government dispatched new boats for the Pangong Lake surveillance during the current summer, even after the military standoff between the two armies at multiple friction points in the lake area is over. However, both China and India are trying to hammer out a mutually acceptable disengagement process in the rest of the friction points in eastern Ladakh during the current summer though the standoff continues at many friction points. Recently, Army Chief Gen Naravane told the media that there can be no de-escalation without complete disengagement at all friction points in eastern Ladakh and said that the army was ready to deal with any situation all along LAC.Regarding the ceasefire on the Jammu and Kashmir borders, the army commanders in their ground report have reportedly said that so far, it has worked and should be strengthened further.

In a surprise development, both India and Pakistan worked out a fresh ceasefire agreement and it has worked since then, giving much relief to thousands of families living all along borders in Jammu and Kashmir regions.