Srinagar: In a humanitarian gesture, the Indian Army has handed over the body of a child to Pakistan after he had drowned in a river. Army officers navigated their way through a minefield in Gurez, to hand over the body of seven-year-old Abid Sheikh to their Pakistani counterparts.

Police said that locals informed them about a minor boy’s body floating in the river. The Army in order to keep the body from decomposing, kept it in fresh ice cut from mountains.

Initially, Pakistan had asked the Indian army to hand over the body to them at the official point in the Teetwal sector. The body was finally taken to the Minimarg Astoor village of Gilgit-Baltistan and people of the area thanked the Indian army and police for handing over Sheikh’s body to them. Locals were in tears when the body was finally handed over on Thursday to the Pakistani army.