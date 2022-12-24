NEW DELHI: While participating in India News Manch, CM Punjab Bhagwant Mann discussed nine report cards of the Punjab government. Punjab CM counted his government’s achievements, from providing jobs to youth to free electricity.

“We have provided free electricity to the residents of Punjab. Now we have 83 per cent more electricity. We have also curbed MLA pension and launched an anti corruption helpline. 20, 557 youth have got government jobs”, CM Punjab said.

“9000-acre panchayat and forest land are confiscated from people with political clout. 250 people are now behind bars, those who are corrupt”, CM added.

The Chief Minister when asked about the killing of Siddhu Moosewala and gangster Goldy Brar said that incident was very unfortunate and shook the entire nation.

While not spilling much beans about Brar he said that he is the mastermind who is working from abroad and the entire matter is a top secret.

On the arrest of Gangster Goldy Brar, he said “please ready your camera for a big news”.

While being questioned about attacks on police stations and drones being seized, he said that Punjab being a border state is always on the radar of the neighbouring country and Punjab works in coordination with the Central government, BSF and NIA and earlier the problem was restricted to only drugs but now the menace has expanded to drones. And that he has asked Home Minister Amit Shah for the registration of drones.