New Delhi: The reports for Congress in Kerala and BJP in Assam are not that encouraging. No report is suggesting BJP’s comfortable position in Assam. Similarly, it is said that Congress’ return to power in Kerala won’t be easy.

According to reports, no party seems to be getting majority in Assam, where small outfits may play spoilsport. Likewise, the contest is quite close in Kerala. Congress and Left may be claiming their victory, but both the parties are understood to be nervous at the same time. Meanwhile, the DMK and Congress alliance seems to be getting a majority without any difficulty in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, the BJP-led alliance may win in Puducherry. With this in view, both the Congress and the BJP are keenly and closely watching the Bengal elections. It is a well-known fact that if BJP wins Bengal, then Congress will be in more trouble and if TMC sails through, then BJP will be in an uncomfortable position. With four phases of voting still left, BJP is said to be in the fight in Bengal. So, the remaining four phases will be decisive. Interestingly, before these four phases of polling in Bengal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and gangster Mukhtar Ansari have become important in the state. Owaisi’s party seems to be damaging the electoral prospects of TMC in seven seats. Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath is mentioning the name of Ansari, and saying that as he was dealt with in Uttar Pradesh, no criminal will be spared in Bengal too. Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra also referred to Ansari’s name and targeted Mamata Banerjee over what he called her government’s “soft” approach to crimes in Bengal. BJP leaders are adopting all possible strategies to turn the tide in its favour in the last four phases.

BJP strategists believe that if Hindutva agenda proves to be ineffective in Bengal, then it will be difficult for the party to go ahead with the same strategy in other states. Assam is already giving anxious moments to BJP. If the saffron party does not get a majority in Assam, then it will be the fifth state to see the CM appointed by PM Modi and Amit Shah failing to perform satisfactorily. Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Haryana are the states where BJP CMs could not perform well. Meanwhile, civic body elections in Himachal Pradesh have also added to BJP’s worries. Kerala and Tamil Nadu poll results will give strength to the Opposition if BJP does not perform well in the states. Congress spared no stone unturned in Kerala. It kept its star campaigners out of Bengal in a bid to see that BJP gets defeated there.