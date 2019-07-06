New Delhi: Ahead of Assembly polls scheduled next year, the BJP in Delhi will soon begin inviting suggestions on social media from Delhiites to prepare the party’s manifesto. By doing this, the party is setting an example of putting the social media to good use.

Harish Khurana, Delhi BJP spokesperson, told The Sunday Guardian, “BJP will be launching surveys and questionnaire on social media from next month to ask the people what kind of changes they would like to see in Delhi and what they expect from their elected representatives in the next five years. This will help us form the basis of our manifesto.” Khurana added, “The party will be very active on social media platforms. We will have Facebook lives so that the messages reach people. We also plan on having one-on-one sessions with people throughout Delhi to ask for their suggestions.”

There are already some surveys making the rounds on social media, asking the people of Delhi about who their favourite MLA candidates are for Assembly polls in 2020. Khurana confirmed that these surveys are not being conducted by the Delhi BJP, but by third party activists and supporters of BJP.