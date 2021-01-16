New DElhi: Assembly elections in five states, including West Bengal, may be held in April, with the board examinations scheduled to take place in May.

The Election Commission has to take a call on this. But indications are that the Assembly elections in the five states will be held in April. With the advancement of the poll schedule, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will have their polls 15 days earlier than the last elections.

Efforts are on to ensure that the elections are completed by 30 April so that students don’t get disturbed during the board examinations starting from 4 May.

The political parties are working on their strategies keeping in view the April polls. In 2016, Assembly polls of West Bengal had started on 4 April and lasted till May in six phases. But this time, indications are that Bengal polls will be organized in three phases like what happened in Bihar. Polling in other four states may be held in one day only. Cabinet expansion seems to have been put on hold in view of these Assembly polls. The priority of the government is to come up with a budget that could improve the economy which has been hit badly by the corona pandemic.

The BJP at the same time is focused on West Bengal elections. Preparations are on war-footing in the saffron camp. Some believe that Bengal results will be startling. The BJP-led government may retain power in Assam in April this year due to the Congress’ weakness. The BJP believes that the outcomes of these Assembly elections will have their bearing on UP and Uttarakhand which will be going to polls early next year. The saffron party as well as the government is working towards that goal.