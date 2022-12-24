Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia while speaking on India’s biggest conclave ‘India News Manch’ at the Constitution Club, New Delhi, said, “Each country was concerned about their own safety, no one came together as a united world to combat the situation with medicines or other precautions. However, India was the only country that took the initiative to help the world while also caring for its own people. In a state where no vaccines were ever produced, we produced two vaccines and assisted 110 countries in a short period of time.”

The minister also applauded PM Modi’s assistance in containing the virus. Regarding the aviation crisis, he stated that during Covid times, planes were grounded and airlines were in a dire situation. “We have begun a v-shaped recovery for the aviation industry—we have completely ended the preCovid hike. The demand for air travel is increasing, and airlines, as a supplier, want to convey the consumer demand in order to offset the loss caused by Covid” he said.