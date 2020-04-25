‘Ayurveda can boost immunity so the body can fight in case the virus attacks you’.

While most countries, including the developed and developing, have been giving much importance to conventional allopathic medicines for prevention and cure of Covid-19, India has not forgotten the values of Ayurveda—the age old tradition of healing.

In his recent address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought people’s commitment and asked them to use Ayurveda for enhancing the body’s natural defense system (immunity).

He also gave tips to use hot water and Kadha (Ayurvedic drink made with herbs to heal cold) to boost immunity.

Although there is hardly any disagreement among health experts that allopathic medicines are the “lifeline of the current world”, as per experts, Ayurveda, that has been a traditional medicine system in the subcontinent, needs a substantive re-look and discovery amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Ayurveda is a natural system of medicine that originated in the subcontinent more than 3,000 years ago and the term is derived from the Sanskrit words Ayur (life) and Veda (science or knowledge). Thus, the word Ayurveda stands for the knowledge of life.

Ayurveda treats patients based on the idea that diseases occur due to an imbalance or stress in a person’s consciousness. It prescribes healthy lifestyles and natural therapy to heal the said imbalances.

Vaidya P.S. Dwivedi, a UP-based Ayurveda scholar who is associated with the Ayush initiative, told The Sunday Guardian: “People should not be misled that Ayurveda has a total cure for coronavirus, but we can certainly claim that Ayurveda can boost your immunity so much that your body can fight in case the virus attacks you. The products used in Ayurvedic medicine contain herbs, metals, minerals, or other materials that may be useful if it is used properly.”

“I think that Ayurveda can have a very positive effect when it is used as a complementary therapy along with conventional medicine. For example, the use of tamarind and turmeric supplies antioxidants to your body and this can help in reducing lung and breathe problems. Most importantly, a daily dose of Yoga can help in boosting the immunity level of the practitioner. Many Ayurvedic materials require thorough research to introduce a certainty like conventional medicine,” Dwivedi said.

The Ayush Ministry’s guidelines prescribe a range of measures that are under Ayurveda to help citizens amid the Covid-19 crisis.

“In the wake of the Covid 19 outbreak, entire mankind across the globe is suffering. Enhancing the body’s natural defense system (immunity) plays an important role in maintaining optimum health. We all know that prevention is better than cure. While there is no medicine for Covid-19 as of now, it will be good to take preventive measures which boost our immunity in these times,” a statement of the Ministry of Ayush reads.

The Ministry of Ayush recommends self-care guidelines for preventive health measures and boosting immunity with special reference to respiratory health. Some of the guidelines include, drinking warm water throughout the day, the practice of Yogasana, consumption of spices like Haldi (turmeric), Jeera (cumin), Dhaniya (coriander) and Lahsun (garlic), drinking herbal tea/decoction (Kadha) made from Tulsi (basil), Dalchini (cinnamon), Kalimirch (black pepper), Shunthi (dry ginger) and Munakka (raisin), once or twice a day, besides others.

The Ministry of Ayush claims that the above gridlines are made with the support of Ayurvedic literature and scientific publications in consultation with eminent vaidyas from across the country.