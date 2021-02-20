New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, requesting setting up of long pending army camp at Bilaspur at the earliest. Drawing the attention of the Union minister towards the development of the state, the Chief Minister has written that the state has allocated about 1,000 acres of land to the Ministry of Defense for the establishment of the Army Cantonment in Bilaspur. The process of setting up this army camp is pending.

Initially, requirements of the airstrip were stated along with it for setting up the Army Cantonment. In view of the aviation requirements of the region, the state government has developed the airstrip and completed the necessary procedure. Bilasabai Caveen Airport, Bilaspur, is now recognised by DGCA in 3C VFR category. Now this airstrip is available to cater to the aviation related requirements of Civil Aviation and the Army.

The Chief Minister has written that commercial passenger services are starting from Bilaspur on March 1. The state government is keen on setting up an army camp at Chakrabhata, Bilaspur.

The establishment of army cantonment in the state will not only speed up the proper development of this area, but also the opportunities for army service will be readily available to the youth of the state. The presence of Army Cantonment in the state is also expected to be helpful in the direction of eradication of Naxal extremism.

Baghel has said that in view of the benefits to the state government and the Central government from the establishment of the Army Cantonment, the state government wants to urge the Ministry of Defense to expedite its establishment. In this direction, the state government is also ready to consider other related requirements of the Ministry of Defense and the Army. In this context, the “state government is ready to work with the Ministry of Defense and I look forward to your cooperation”.