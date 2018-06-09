Intelligence agencies are looking at the possibility of a Bangladesh based radical left organisation, “Purba Banglar Sarbahara Party” (PBCP), having links with Indian Maoist organisations, in the wake of recent revelations that Maoists were working on a plan to assassinate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a “Rajiv Gandhi like incident”.
The PBCP, which is a banned left wing extremist organisation in Bangladesh, was formed in 1968, and aims to overthrow the Bangladeshi government and replace it with a Communist state. It is known for its staunch anti-India views. It is also known for carrying out assassinations and extorting money from businessmen. It has a strong presence in the towns of Khulna and Jessore in Bangladesh, that are located less than 50 km from the Petrapole border check-post in West Bengal.
This is not for the first time that the security agencies have founds links between PBCP and Indian Maoist organisations. Sources say that PBCP has been supplying arms to their Indian counterparts regularly. “The Maoists get a major chunk of their weapons via Bangladesh and Nepal and this has been going on since the last 10-15 years. This time the plan was that some of the cadre of PBCP would personally cross over to India to carry out their nefarious activities”, said an officer with the Ministry of Home Affairs.
“The investigation is at an initial stage. Multiple agencies are probing the matter in different states. We have strong reasons to believe that the Indian Maoist organisation was in touch with this particular organisation based in Bangladesh not just for the supply of arms and ammunition but also for physical presence on the ground. The quantity and the quality of arms that they had sought cannot be procured from within India and hence they had reached out to like-minded organisations active in Bangladesh”, said an officer with a security agency monitoring the probe.
The plan was revealed after a letter allegedly written by Delhi based activist Rona Wilson, who has alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist, was found on Wilson’s laptop. The letter was allegedly written by Milind Teltumbde, a top Maoist commander who carries a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head.
The said letter was found while the Maharashtra police was investigating the January clashes in Bhima Koregaon. The letter talks about the need for Rs 8 crore to procure M-4 rifles and four lakh rounds of bullets among other things.
One Reply to “‘Bangla Maoists involved in plan to target PM’”
FAULTS OF NARENDRA MODI IN LAST 4 YEARS OF HIS GOVT
1.MODI lost touch with people in last 4 years after he became PM.He depended fully on a clever lawyer cum Minister his friend soul mate and well wisher Arun Jaitely who is a Virtual PM.
2.Modi started dreaming of being a International world leader by his whirlwind tour of world in last 4 years whereas his internal policies made him unpopular to get votes in next LS election. He does not want to see and listen peoples voice.He doesnot want to interact with his voters rather impose his views by Mann Ki Baat.
3.He is alienated from people by his hangover of power and adulation. He was a MONK YOGI before he was PM but after he became PM he started living in a dream world.But power goes to his head now after become PM.
4.He thought he has no challenge from any one as there is no alternative of him in India.But ABV also made same mistake although he done great in his 5 years rule as NDA PM.But he forget to know pulse of people for which he lost miserably in 2004 and lying in Bed.
5.Modi won by a strong negative vote against SONIA GANDHIs anti Hindu policies and appeasement of Christian and Muslims not by his popularity.Sonia Gandhi blundered as she is illiterate fool and fascist. MODI ought change his style of functioning and directly meet people from all walks of life AT PEOPLES DARBAR in his 7 RCR.
6.HE has just one year to renew his PM post for 5 years and the next 5 years are crucial and important for himself and his party.he should remove all congressman favorites bureaucrats from his advisor and appoint people from RSS ABVP BMS and BJP.
7.In a parliamentary democracy your roots must be with voters BUT NOT TO bureaucrats who don’t understand the mindset of voters.They are slaves of masters/master of slaves.WISH MODI another TERM of 5 years in 2019 but I don’t see that is happening by his arrogant nature.
8.Modi imported bureaucrats economists from US and appointed them in democratic posts when he has abundance of people in his party.And BJP RSS VHP ABVP and BJYM BMS has talented people,who know hopes aspirations of people.
9.In a democracy you can’t impose your favorites and start ruling with high handedness arrogance like you done in NITI AAYOG FM FS RS and IRS.He must remove his FM AND FS Aadhia .
10.Modi thinks himself as honest but his FM FS are most corrupted and egoistic hold the country at ransom.He will cry in 2019 election when he will see that whole India is against him like he did in Gujarat last .
Karnataka Voters showed that they had used NOTA as BJP failed to espouse their causes in Karnataka in last 5 year as when their SONS are killed by SDPI PFI and Congress but Central Govt says it has no Power to take action on them as it’s a state subject.
In India Centre has its prime duty to save all its citizens from attack on their lives by killer gangs and if needed centre can ban them but shirking from responsibilities by saying that ban on SDPI and PFI can’t be taken by centre as it is s state matter and unless state writes them they can’t act. AMIT SHAH said that in open manch.
A Congress govt can have the courage to ban SIMI and IM but a BJP govt can’t do that.I feels shame for a Coward Impotent and spineless govt.bjp WORKERS ARE KILLED BRUTALLY BY TMC CPM SDPI PFI IN WB AND KERALA BUT CENTRE IS NOT ACTING ON THE STATES.
I SUGGEST FFOLLWING REMEDIAL MEAURES IN NEXT ONE YEAR.
1.MANDATORY VOTING BY ALL VOTERS
2.REMOVE 370 AND BIFURCATE J&K TO 3 STATES
3.BRING IN JUDICIAL ACCOUNATBILITY COMMISSION.
4.BRING IN UNIFORM CIVIL CODE,BAN HALAL TRIPLE TALAQ AND BAN SDPI PFI AIMPLB.
5.ENACT LAW FOR STATIONING NATIONAL COUNTER TERRORISM CENTRE IN ALL STATES
6.RAM TEMPLE BY A ORDINANCE AND COMPLETED IN 6 MONTHS WITH 24 HOURS WORK BY ALL.
7.MAKE GST SINGL EPOINT FIRST POINT LIKE TDS TCS Remove all other forms and inspector raj.
However we are citizens of India and vote for BJP as we have no option.