The HDFC Bank has lodged an FIR with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Police Station here against two companies—Zenica Cars India Private Limited and Zenica Performance Cars Private Limited—owned by British nationals of Indian origin.

According to the FIR lodged by the bank, the two companies, owned by Rash Pal Singh Todd and his son Mandhir Singh Todd, got loans to the tune of around Rs 120 crore using fake and forged documents. The FIR (no 172) was lodged by the bank’s assistant vice president Sanjay Sharma on Thursday.

Sources in the bank said that the two companies, dealing in high-end luxury cars from their showroom and office in Sector 53, Gurugram, used fake and forged documents to avail loan from the bank.

They said that, along with the two companies and father-son duo, one Vaibhav Sharma, group finance controller of the two companies, has also been made accused in the case.

Sources said that the two companies dealing in high-end luxury passenger vehicles have taken money from other banks and financial institutions. A source said: “Our preliminary investigation has revealed that five banks, have been affected by the wrong deeds of the two companies and it is expected that the total amount of fraud will be around Rs 270 crore.”