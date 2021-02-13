With the help of war-footing efforts by the Chhattisgarh government, the much-awaited Bodhghat Project is on the verge of getting started in Bastar. With the start of this project, 359 villages in three districts of Bastar region will be benefited directly as around 250 small and large canals are ready to boom the agricultural land in rural areas. The water generated at Bodhghat will generate 300 MW of hydropower, which will spread the light of prosperity in the entire Bastar region. The project will also generate new employment options producing about 5000 tonnes of fish every year. The fish production will increase the economic income of the local people and the fast migrating Bastar dwellers with better livelihood options providing clean drinking water supply to every household. Previously, the farmers of the region were dependent upon rainwater but the Bodhghat project will provide sufficient clean water for both Rabi and Kharif crops.

India’s widest waterfall originates in Chitrakote from Indravati River. The Indravati river flows through other states, engulfing the rainwater. Chhattisgarh will become self dependent as it will get its own water. Indravati’s 300 TMC water will be used for irrigation which is currently mere 11 TMC. The Chief Minister Bhupesh baghel stated that only 11 TMC water of Indravati river, the lifeline of Bastar region, is still being used for Bastar residents, whereas 300 TMC water of Indravati river has the right of Bastar residents. The construction of the Bodhghat irrigation project will increase the utilization of Indravati river water by 30 times.

The network of canals for overall development of Bastar

The Bodhghat project will bring clean water to 359 villages with the help of 250 small and big canals which will benefit 51 villages of Dantewada district, 218 of Bijapur district and 90 villages of Sukma district. Farmers will be able to grow and benefit from both the crops with the help of these canals in the villages. There is a shortage of even drinking water in the rugged forested areas. Even the bore wells dry up in the summer season. Hence, this problem of drinking water will be solved forever along with creating new job opportunities with the construction of these canals. These canals will help in the overall development of the village.

Irrigated Bastar and Sustainable Development

Chhattisgarh is known as the rice bowl of India but the irrigation areas in Bastar are negligible. Currently, 99009 hectares of land in Dantewada is agriculture-worthy, but only 6.65 percent of it which equals 6581 hectares is used for agriculture. Sukma district also has 105905 hectares of land out of which only 12879 hectares of the land here is irrigated. Similarly, in Bijapur only 8.72 percent amounting to 5714 hectares is used for irrigation. Due to non-availability of water for irrigation, farmers here depend on rainwater only. Hence, the prime motive of the scheme is to provide water to these farmers. For this, 250 canals from Bodhghat will carry water from village to village. Additionally, on completion of the scheme, the irrigation potential of Dantewada district will increase from 6.65 percent to 73.38 percent. The current 12.16 percent of the irrigation area in Sukma district will be increased to 68.81 percent, 8.72 percent irrigation area of Bijapur district will be increased by 10 times to 77.44 percent. With the increase in irrigation area, farmers will be able to grow both Rabi and Kharif which will, in turn, increase their income. In this way, this scheme will become a source of prosperity for the people of Bastar people and adjacent villages.

New employment opportunities will be created

The youth of Bastar have been migrating in search of livelihood. One of the major goals of the scheme is to provide employment opportunities to the educated youth of the state. With the construction of Bodhghat, the number of tourists visiting this area will also increase providing many new employment opportunities to the people. The project also aims at increasing fishing in Bodhghat waters. As much as 5000 thousand tonnes of fish will be produced every year, which will lead to the economic development of the area. This in turn will help in the overall development of Bastar.

Economic development in Bastar

Under the project, 300 MW of hydropower will be generated through the stored water, which will also provide electricity to remote forest areas. With the production of electricity, local residents will be able to run many small, medium and cottage industries. This will decrease the migration of youth migrating from Bastar and will contribute to the economic development of Bastar residents.

Bodhghat is a project to be built on the Indravati river in Geedam which will only benefit the residents of Bastar. The government’s stand on the plan is clear that they will be rehabilitated and organized on the basis of the feedback taken from the people of Bastar before the dam is built. The government says that extensive transparency will be maintained and active representation of the public representatives of Bastar will be ensured. Subsequently, a policy of displacement and rehabilitation will be prepared only after discussing the issue with Bastar residents. The Chhattisgarh government has assured that the interests of the affected people will be at the utmost priority. Chief Minsiter Bhupesh Baghel has said that the people of Bastar have never been benefitted from any industry or project implemented in state but the Bodhghat project which is being implemented after a delay of 40 years will bring prosperity to them as it has been planned keeping in mind the benefit of people of Bastar.

Progressive and Inclusive growth through Bodhghat project

Bodhghat project is proposed to be constructed on Indravati river in district Dantewada near Barsur to grow Rabi in 131075 hectare, Kharif in 171075 hectare and summer irrigation in 64630 hectare. A dam of 951 meters and main and other supply canals of more than 900 kilometers will be constructed. This will provide water for the proposed irrigation of Kharif, Rabi in about 366580 of the three districts. Out of the proposed 366580-hectare irrigation area, about 47534 irrigation area will be provided water for irrigation. 300 MW power will be generated under the scheme which will benefit farmers of about 359 villages in all three districts. Displacement of farmers affected under the project will also be given benefits as per various provisions made by the government.

The area under the Local Area Development Plan will be developed under the proposed scheme. The project will increase employment prospects, hence improving the living standard of residents. With the excess of water, fisheries and livestock development will help in the economic development of the residents.

This will improve the condition of public health and education sector in the area. The excess of water, fodder and agricultural residues will improve. All efforts are being made to enable the entire water resource of the Indravati river for local farmers.

Concluding, the Bodhghat project can prove to be the foundation for the overall development of Bastar. The dream of the development of Bastar by former Prime Minister of the country, late Shri Rajiv Gandhi, is now going to be fulfilled. After a delay of almost 40 years, prosperity is going to knock on the door of the people of Bastar. For the all-round development of Bastar, everyone should unite and support this multi-purpose project, only then Bastar will move fast on the path of development.