The state government believes that the project will be the digital highway of the Bastar region.

The Chhattisgarh government has started the “Bastar Net” project for seven districts of the main tribal region of Bastar division. The Chhattisgarh government believes that the “Bastar Net” project will be the digital highway of Bastar, and by providing easy access to non-accessible ­areas, will help in bringing a new revolution in ­knowledge-based society, providing development and economic opportunities.

Bastar is a division in southern Chhattisgarh, and the region has traditionally been known for poor network connectivity which has been attributed to the special geographical and socio-economical attributes of the district.

Expected outcomes

Connectivity will increase tele-density in the region which directly leads to economic growth and prosperity.

Micro enterprise in the region will get a boost.

The network will help bring in mobile payment technology which will revolutionize the rural economy, thus helping in financial inclusion.

Students in Dantewada and Sukma will be able to benefit from access to the internet.

Access to connectivity will improve basic infrastructure facilities such as e-health, telemedicine, ambulance services etc., and will thereby positively impact health indicators.

Security agencies will be able to coordinate their efforts better with proper connectivity.