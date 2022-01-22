Several disgruntled BJP leaders in Bengal, through various mediums, have intimated the party leadership in Delhi about their issues.

New Delhi: The internal problems that the West Bengal BJP unit has been witnessing for the last one month are unlikely to be resolved before March 10 when the assembly results of the Uttar Pradesh elections are declared.

Apart from an upset union minister and Bongaon Member of Parliament, Shantanu Thakur, who is angry over the ‘ignoring’ of members from the Matua community in the party, there are other Lok Sabha MPs and state leaders who are upset over multiple issues, including the ‘unnecessary and illegal’ interference of former state party president Dilip Ghosh and ‘whimsical’ decisions of his successor, Dr Sukatana Majumdar regarding party affairs in the state.

While Thakur has come out in the open, along with RS MP Rupa Ganguly, other Lok Sabha MPs and MLAs who are upset, have chosen to express their displeasure privately as they wait for an opportune time to speak out publicly. Other leaders like Arjun Singh (MP), Locket Chatterjee (MP), Anupam Hazara (National Secretary, co-incharge Bihar) have decided to lay low and are maintaining distance from the working of the state unit.

All these leaders, through various mediums, have intimated the party leadership in Delhi about their issues.

It was due to these internal disturbances that the state unit, after the instructions from the central leadership, decided to dissolve all party cells and departments on 13 January. Earlier this week, a party MLAs from the state had written a letter to party president Jagat Prakash Nadda enlightening him of the internal issues being faced by them in the party.

A Kolkata-based party leader involved in the matter told The Sunday Guardian that the Central leadership has instructed the state leadership to ‘stay away’ from the issue now as the matter will be handled by the central leadership.

“However, no concrete decisions will be taken by the leadership till UP is settled, one way or the other. Right now, the focus of the four decision-makers (PM Modi, Home Minister Narendra Modi, Organizational General Secretary Bommarabettu Laxmijanardhana Santhosh and Party President Nadda) is on Uttar Pradesh. And that is the reason behind senior dissenting leaders from the state going silent for now,” a party MP who has his own set of problems with the state leadership, told The Sunday Guardian.

All such upset leaders believe that there will be a ‘tectonic’ shift in the way the party handles such dissent depending on the result of the UP elections. “If we win UP, then things will remain the same, more or less, with the party being less accommodative of demands of regional leaders. However, in case UP is lost, there will be a huge change. The party will naturally become more flexible to the demands of the upset leaders. Also, the dissenting leaders will start looking at other political options for themselves as a loss in UP will damage the perception about BJP’s invincibility massively,” another party MP told the Sunday Guardian.